Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 13.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Die 1 Billionen Dollar Mine: Power Nickels Weg zur globalen Dominanz!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
13.01.2025 15:06 Uhr
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Trillium Flow Technologies Successfully Completes Refinancing

Finanznachrichten News

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trillium Flow Technologies ("Trillium"), a portfolio company of First Reserve, and a global designer, manufacturer, and aftermarket services provider of highly engineered valves and pumps used in critical infrastructure sectors such as nuclear power, water, wastewater, and industrial processing, is pleased to announce the successful completion of its refinancing in December 2024.

Trillium Flow Technologies Logo

The refinancing provides Trillium with extended maturity, enhanced liquidity, improved terms, and increased flexibility to support further M&A activity.

Kerem Yilmaz, Chief Financial Officer of Trillium, commented: "We are pleased to cap a successful 2024 with this significant milestone and to enter 2025 with strong momentum. We are excited about our new credit facility, which is led by funds managed by Blue Owl Capital Inc. ("Blue Owl"). We would also like to thank JP Morgan and BDTMSD for their continued commitment and support of our business. This refinancing positions us well to execute our organic growth strategy, which includes investing in innovation and operational excellence to better serve our customers. We aim to remain active in M&A as a leading player in the flow control industry."

Matt Tier, Managing Director at Blue Owl, said: "Trillium has a long and successful track record as a global supplier and aftermarket service provider of mission-critical valves and pumps used in a variety of industries. We are excited to welcome Trillium as borrower in our direct lending portfolio and look forward to supporting Doug, Kerem and the rest of the leadership team as they execute on their growth strategy for the business in the years to come."

Doug Kitani, Chief Executive Officer of Trillium, said: "I'd like to extend my deepest gratitude to our finance team, equity partner First Reserve, and our lead lender, Blue Owl, for their support throughout this successful refinancing, and I especially want to recognize our employees for their exceptional performance in 2024. This milestone reflects our collective dedication and positions Trillium for continued innovation, growth, and leadership in the global flow control industry."

About Trillium Flow Technologies
Trillium Flow Technologies is a global designer, manufacturer, and aftermarket services provider specializing in highly engineered valves, pumps, and related products. Serving customers in critical infrastructure industries, Trillium is committed to delivering innovative solutions that enhance reliability, safety, and efficiency.

For more information, visit: www.trilliumflow.com.

About Blue Owl
Blue Owl (NYSE: OWL) is a leading asset manager that is redefining alternatives.

With $235 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2024, we invest across three multi-strategy platforms: Credit, GP Strategic Capital, and Real Estate. Anchored by a strong permanent capital base, we provide businesses with private capital solutions to drive long-term growth and offer institutional investors, individual investors, and insurance companies differentiated alternative investment opportunities that aim to deliver strong performance, risk-adjusted returns, and capital preservation.

Together with over 1,050 experienced professionals, Blue Owl brings the vision and discipline to create the exceptional. To learn more, visit www.blueowl.com.

About First Reserve:
First Reserve is a leading global private equity firm investing across diversified energy, utility, and industrial end-markets. Founded in 1983, First Reserve has more than 40 years of industry insight and has cultivated a differentiated network of global relationships. The firm has raised over $34 billion of aggregate capital and has developed operational expertise built from over 750 transactions, including platform investments and add-on acquisitions. For more information, visit www.firstreserve.com.

Media Contact
Chris Molineaux
Global Marketing and Communications Director, Trillium Flow Technologies
media@trilliumflow.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2596136/5111635/Trillium_Flow_Technologies_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/trillium-flow-technologies-successfully-completes-refinancing-302348903.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
6 Richtige für 2025
Das Börsenjahr 2025 klopft schon an die Tür – und wie immer geht es um die Frage: Welche Aktien werden die großen Gewinner sein? Die Auswahl an Möglichkeiten ist riesig, doch nur ein paar echte Volltreffer stechen heraus.

Ob stabiler Dividenden-Lieferant, Tech-Pionier oder spekulative Wette im Krypto-Bereich – wir haben die Märkte für Sie ausgiebig durchforstet und präsentieren Ihnen 6 Unternehmen, die große Chancen auf außergewöhnliche Kurssteigerungen besitzen. Hier sind, speziell für Sie, Ihre „6 Richtigen“ für 2025.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Unternehmen das Potenzial besitzen, im kommenden Jahr richtig durchzustarten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.