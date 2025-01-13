HotelPlanner.com: Let's Do This Partners with HotelPlanner to Revolutionize Event Travel Booking

New integration delivers seamless hotel management for event organizers and exclusive deals for participants

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Let's Do This, the world's leading platform for discovering and booking endurance and adventure events, has partnered with HotelPlanner, a leading travel technology company that combines proprietary artificial intelligence agents (HotelPlanner.ai) and a 24/7 global gig-based reservations and customer service to enhance the event experience with seamless access to hotel deals, this strategic partnership will directly integrate hotel booking options into the Let's Do This ecosystem, simplifying the process for event organizers and participants alike.

Through this integration, hotels will become a key part of the participant journey event listing pages, offering participants instant access to competitive and tailored hotel rates as they register for events. The streamlined experience will include:

Seamless Booking: Hotel options integrated into the event registration flow, making it easy for participants to secure accommodations in just a few clicks.

Automated Reminders: Personalized email and text notifications with hotel booking details and reminders as event dates approach.

Bundled Packages: Event organizers will have the ability to create bundled packages that combine event tickets and hotel stays, offering participants exclusive savings and custom-tailored experiences.



Transforming Event Hotel Management for Organizers

In addition to enhancing the participant experience, this integration will highly automate hotel management and marketing for event organizers. By linking event ticketing with hotel booking, organizers can effortlessly manage lodging logistics while maximizing revenue opportunities. Key features include:

Automated Hotel Listings: Hotels will be automatically added to event listing pages and registration flows, reducing the manual effort required to coordinate lodging.

Targeted Marketing: Let's Do This will handle hotel marketing by sending automated email and text campaigns that promote hotel options, driving bookings without extra effort from organizers.

Revenue Optimization: Organizers can monetize travel through bundled ticket-and-hotel packages, unlocking new revenue streams while offering added value to participants.

Real-Time Insights: Access to booking data and analytics will allow organizers to track hotel performance and make data-driven decisions to enhance their events.

"This partnership is a true game-changer for both event organizers and participants," said Sam Browne, CEO of Let's Do This. "The mass participation sports industry is exploding and people are travelling further for these life changing experiences. The problem for participants is that the most convenient hotel rooms quickly become hard to come by. Meanwhile organizers struggle to benefit from all of the investment they bring into their event locations. Tim and the HotelPlanner team are the best in the business and we couldn't be more excited to work with them to inspire millions more people to get offline together."

"HotelPlanner's cutting-edge technology and vast network of hotel partners will ensure that participants can access the best rates and accommodations tailored to their event needs. We already look after the hotel needs for thousands of athletes each year and our partnership with 'Let's Do This' will elevate event travel by offering convenience and value in one cohesive platform," said Tim Hentschel, CEO of HotelPlanner. "We're proud to bring our expertise in hotel booking to Let's Do This, delivering a superior experience for event-goers worldwide."

The integration is expected to roll out in early 2025, with select events offering bundled ticket-and-hotel packages soon thereafter. Event organizers and participants can look forward to a more connected and efficient way to manage travel and lodging for their favorite events.

"As a team, we recognized a tremendous opportunity to unite two incredible brands, which not only led to a next-generation sponsorship but also paved the way for a meaningful business partnership. We couldn't be more excited about the possibilities," said Sierra Kempthorn, Senior Manager at Innovative Partnerships Group.

For more information, visit letsdothis.com or HotelPlanner.com

The deal was brokered by industry leading agencies Playfly Sports and Innovative Partnerships Group. Playfly's European division represented Let's Do This throughout the partnership process, whilst Innovative Partnerships Group expertly handled the HotelPlanner aspects of the collaboration.

About Let's Do This

Let's Do This is the premier platform for discovering and booking endurance and adventure events worldwide. From marathons and triathlons to local 5ks and trail runs obstacle races and yoga retreats, Let's Do This connects participants with inspiring events that fuel their passions.

About HotelPlanner

HotelPlanner, a leading travel technology company that combines proprietary artificial intelligence agents (HotelPlanner.ai) and a 24/7 global gig-based reservations and customer service network.

About Innovative Partnerships Group

HotelPlanner, has teamed up with Innovative Partnerships Group as the company looks to expand its business across the sports, entertainment and prestige industries worldwide helping in revenue-generating sponsorships and various B2B partnerships like with 'Let's Do This'.

About Playfly Sports

Playfly Sports is a sports media, marketing and technology business centered around the team, league, brand, and network. Believing in 'Fandom as a Service'? and focusing on a consultative, data driven approach to REACH, ENGAGE, MONETIZE AND MEASURE FANDOM gives the company's partners and brands a competitive advantage.? Playfly connects more than 2,000 brand partners with approximately 85% of all U.S. sports fans. Through the proprietary platform the business delivers scalable, data-oriented marketing, technology, and media solutions with capabilities including exclusive MMR management, sponsorship sales and activation, streaming, consulting, ticket/premium sales, all along with new revenue-driving platforms and technologies. Founded in September of 2020, Playfly Sports is now home to approximately 1,000 team members located across 43 U.S. states, Canada, and Europe dedicated to maximizing the impact of highly passionate local sports fans. Follow Playfly Sports on social media @PlayflySports or visit www.playfly.com.

Media Contact:

Tim Gunstone

Chief Communications Officer

tim.gunstone@hotelplanner.com