Brand will integrate INEO's patented digital display technology across suite of EAS exit systems to open new retail revenue streams, enhance shopper experiences

New pedestal technology will be on display at NRF's 2025 Big Show

Sensormatic Solutions, the leading global retail solutions portfolio of Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), today announced a strategic technology agreement that will bring together its market-leading loss prevention solutions and INEO's immersive digital display technology. Sensormatic Solutions will begin integrating INEO's digital display technology into its storefront EAS and RFID-based exit systems to help retailers enhance moments of connection with consumers while helping to reduce shrink and combat organized retail crime. This solution and more will be on display at Sensormatic Solutions booth (#3523) at the 2025 NRF Big Show.

"With the retail media network market growing rapidly, every inch of space is a valuable opportunity to increase revenue through ad sales or through personalized messages specific to a retailers' shoppers," said Tony D'Onofrio, president of Sensormatic Solutions. "Integrating INEO's screen and content technologies into our leading EAS and RFID exit solutions will help ensure that our retail customers have what they need to optimize loss prevention, inventory management and customer communications in a modern, dynamic footprint that better capitalizes on prime advertising space."

INEO's patented technology enable a store-as-a-media-business model where Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) brands can motivate shopper engagement at key touchpoints in the customer journey. The company's signal-shielding technology helps ensure that EAS tags don't interfere with display performance or vice-versa, so stores get the best of both worlds. Sensormatic Solutions systems leveraging this technology will deliver enhanced:

Shrink visibility. Never-before-seen item-level analytics and insights will help retailers respond effectively to loss events, reduce out-of-stocks, combat organized retail crime (ORC) and enhance store operations.

Never-before-seen item-level analytics and insights will help retailers respond effectively to loss events, reduce out-of-stocks, combat organized retail crime (ORC) and enhance store operations. Retail media network functionality. Customer preferences change quickly, and numerous factors can impact the efficacy of ads and displays. Real-time syncing of content updates helps ensure every message resonates with shoppers, can be adjusted to speak to incoming and outgoing shoppers and aligns with the store's goals.

Customer preferences change quickly, and numerous factors can impact the efficacy of ads and displays. Real-time syncing of content updates helps ensure every message resonates with shoppers, can be adjusted to speak to incoming and outgoing shoppers and aligns with the store's goals. EAS with video monitoring. Embedded cameras help loss prevention teams when theft events occur, using the connected system to pull video from the incident to enhance evidence packages, protect merchandise and reduce shrink in a wide variety of retail environments.

"INEO started with a simple mission: to elevate retail with groundbreaking technology," said Kyle Hall, CEO of INEO. "Sensormatic Solutions has a legacy of pursuing that same goal, and it's at the center of our work together. Our digital display technology paired with Sensormatic Solutions trusted loss prevention portfolio and global reach will be a game-changer for retailers seeking to make their storefronts more engaging while driving profit."

Sensormatic Solutions will introduce solutions featuring INEO's display technology later in 2025. NRF Big Show visitors can explore a range of Sensormatic Solutions newest innovations at booth #3523, Jan. 12-14, at the Javits Center in New York City. To request a booth tour or a meeting with an account manager, visit the Sensormatic Solutions scheduling page.

About Johnson Controls

At Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI), we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

Building on a proud history of 140 years of innovation, we deliver the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through OpenBlue, our comprehensive digital offering.

Today, Johnson Controls offers the world's largest portfolio of building technology and software as well as service solutions from some of the most trusted names in the industry.

Visit www.johnsoncontrols.com for more information and follow @Johnson Controls on social platforms.

About Sensormatic Solutions

Sensormatic Solutions, the leading global retail solutions portfolio of Johnson Controls, powers safe, secure and seamless retail experiences. For more than 50 years, the brand has been at the forefront of the industry's fast-moving technology adoption, redefining retail operations on a global scale and turning insights into actions. Sensormatic Solutions delivers an interconnected ecosystem of loss prevention, inventory intelligence and traffic insight solutions, along with our services and partners to enable retailers worldwide to innovate and elevate with precision, connecting data-driven outcomes that shape retail's future. Please visit Sensormatic Solutions or follow us on LinkedIn, X and our YouTube channel.

About INEO Tech Corp.

INEO Tech Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiary, INEO Solutions Inc., operates the INEO Media Network, a digital advertising and analytics solution for retailers, and INEO Retail Media, an advertising sales provider for in-store retail media. INEO is headquartered in Surrey, Canada and publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the symbol "INEO" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "INEOF".

