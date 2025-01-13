Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2025) - Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA) (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company", "Sona") is pleased to announce that the now complete findings from our previously announced pre-clinical breast cancer and melanoma efficacy studies have been published in the peer-reviewed scientific journal, Frontiers in Immunology. This research article includes new follow-up data which provides a comprehensive analysis of the immunity activated by Sona's Targeted Hyperthermia Therapy ("THT"). The published manuscript titled, "Targeted Intra-tumoral Hyperthermia with Uniquely Biocompatible Gold Nanorods Induces a Strong Immunogenic Cell Death in Two Immunogenically 'Cold' Tumors" is available online in electronic form (here ) and will be in print in its upcoming issue of Frontiers in Immunology - Cancer Immunology and Immunotherapy. Frontiers in Immunology is a leading journal in its field, publishing rigorously peer-reviewed research across basic, translational and clinical immunology.

Sona's proprietary, innovative technology uses the Company's patented, biocompatible gold nanorods ("GNRs") to deliver precision, targeted, non-destructive hyperthermia therapy directly to cancers, thereby alleviating the systemic toxicity associated with most other cancer therapies. In this study, Sona's team confirmed that its therapy causes cancer-specific cell death that activates a strong immune response by the body's immune system. Of critical importance in Sona's publication is the evidence that the 'novel immunity' generated by Sona's THT is observed in cancers that are known to be completely resistant to modern immunotherapies.

Sona's Chief Medical Officer, and the manuscript's senior author, Dr. Carman Giacomantonio, commented, "I am extremely proud of my research team lead by Dr. Barry Kennedy, and the quality of the research we have produced. To be published in such a highly respected and rigorously peer-reviewed journal as Frontiers in Immunology is no small feat! In our studies, we've shown in industry standard, pre-clinical cancer models that Sona's therapy can eliminate cancers by converting them from 'cold', immune unresponsive tumors, into 'hot' immunogenic tumors. In the many years I have been involved in cancer research and treatment, I have never seen a treatment trigger such a powerful immune response in otherwise 'cold' tumors and our data makes it clear that there was no meaningful immune response to standard immunotherapies without THT in these studies. Our publication in Frontiers in Immunology elevates our findings to an international level, giving us new audience with other leading cancer research laboratories and potential industry partners. Most importantly, this publication provides us with 'proof-of-concept', supporting the clinical trial protocols we are striving to launch in 2025."

"Our research appearing in a leading scientific journal is evidence of Sona delivering on our commitment to build a 'mountain of data' that will support our planned regulatory filings. Its findings motivate our team to press on, affirming our conviction that THT- immunotherapy will be highly effective in the clinical setting. While we continue to conduct research on other cancers, we are now also focused on delivering evidence through first-in-human clinical trials, both here and abroad, as quickly as possible. This peer-reviewed publication of successful treatment using Sona's THT in melanoma and breast cancers provides the credibility necessary to help make that happen," said David Regan, Chief Executive Office of Sona Nanotech.

Sona Nanotech is developing Targeted Hyperthermia, a photothermal cancer therapy, which uses therapeutic heat to treat solid cancer tumors. The heat is delivered to tumors by infrared light that is absorbed by Sona's gold nanorods in the tumor and re-emitted as heat. Therapeutic heat (42-48°C) stimulates the immune system, shrinks tumors, inactivates cancer stem cells, and increases tumor perfusion - thus enabling drugs to reach all tumor compartments more effectively. Targeted Hyperthermia promises to be safe, effective, minimally invasive, competitive in cost, and a valuable adjunct to drug therapy and other cancer treatments.

Sona has developed multiple proprietary methods for the manufacture of gold nanoparticles which it uses for the development of both cancer therapies and diagnostic testing platforms. Sona Nanotech's gold nanorod particles are cetyltrimethylammonium ("CTAB") free, eliminating the toxicity risks associated with the use of other gold nanorod technologies in medical applications.

