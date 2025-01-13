Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2025) - BrandPilot AI Inc., (CSE: BPAI) (OTCQB: BPAIF) ("BPAI" or the "Company"), a leading innovator in AI-driven adtech solutions, proudly announces that CEO Brandon Mina has been accepted into the Forbes Technology Council, an exclusive invitation-only community for top technology executives recognized for their accomplishments in innovation, business growth, and thought leadership. Additionally, Mina has also been invited to join the Forbes Legacy Pass, an exclusive program designed to support and spotlight leaders and creators shaping the future of the Web 3.0 and Crypto in the decentralized digital economy.

Brandon Mina's acceptance into the Forbes Technology Council and Legacy Pass Membership underscores his significant contributions to adtech, AI, and data-driven marketing strategies. Under his leadership, BrandPilot AI has emerged as a transformative force in regulated markets, delivering unparalleled ROI for B2B and enterprise brands through its flagship platform, Spectrum IQ. Mina's strategic initiatives to combat ad fraud, waste, and abuse are reshaping the future of paid media and influencer campaigns.

"Being invited to join both the Forbes Technology Council and the Forbes Legacy Pass is a tremendous honor," said Mina. "It's an opportunity to share insights from BrandPilot AI's journey while collaborating with industry pioneers to explore how AI and web3 technologies can redefine digital advertising for both brands and creators."

As BrandPilot AI continues to expand its solutions into financial services, public issuers, and gaming, the company is actively exploring the potential of web3 and blockchain-based ecosystems to unlock new levels of transparency, security, and engagement. Web3 brands represent a growing opportunity for adtech innovation, aligning with BrandPilot AI's commitment to serving high-growth industries that require precision targeting and fraud prevention at scale.

The Forbes Legacy Pass Membership offers unique access to mentorship, expert panels, and growth programs designed to help web3 creators, innovators, and executives build enduring influence in the digital world-values that align with BrandPilot AI's mission to push the boundaries of digital storytelling and performance marketing.

Mina was selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

As a member of the Council, Mina has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected leaders in a private forum. Brandon Mina will also have the opportunity to share his expert insights in original articles and contribute to published Expert Panels alongside other experts on Forbes.com.

For more information about BrandPilot AI and its commitment to adtech innovation, visit www.brandpilot.ai.

BPAI is an adtech platform that leverages artificial intelligence to optimize brand engagement and performance for enterprise clients in regulated markets. The Company's flagship product, Spectrum IQ, enables marketers to harness the power of micro-influencers to unlock ROI across digital campaigns. The Company also provides software solutions to brands and agencies that are looking to enhance their search engine marketing, influencer marketing and social media marketing campaigns.

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

