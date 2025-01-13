Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2025) - Permex Petroleum Corporation (CSE: OIL) (FSE: 75P) ("Permex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into an arrangement with a private oil and gas operator concerning assets owned by such operator in the Permian Basin. This arrangement grants Permex operating rights over 19 wells in the Permian Basin in exchange for a monthly operating fee of up to $75,000 USD per month based on production volumes and commodity prices.

"Permex is very excited to enter into this arrangement," said Brad Taillon, Permex's President and Chief Executive Officer. Taillon went on to say, "I am excited that we have the opportunity to leverage our existing experienced operations team to create an immediate new revenue stream for the Company by taking over field operations for an offset operator."

Richard Little, Permex's Chairman stated, "We are pleased with the arrangement that we have been able to negotiate allowing for a new source of income for the Company that should be impactful to the bottom line."

About Permex Petroleum Corporation

Permex Petroleum (CSE: OIL) (FSE: 75P) is a uniquely positioned junior oil & gas company with assets and operations across the Permian Basin. The Company focuses on combining its low-cost development of Held by Production assets for sustainable growth with its current and future Blue-Sky projects for scale growth. The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Permex Petroleum US Corporation, is a licensed operator in both Texas and New Mexico, and owns and operates on private, state and federal land. For more information, please visit www.permexpetroleum.com.

