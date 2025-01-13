The "Denmark Wind Farms Database" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The meticulous agglomeration of data encompasses a total of 3376 entries, revealing a strong emphasis on both onshore and offshore wind energy production in Denmark. The information underscores a clear vision of the nation's renewable energy landscape, representing 4,76 GW onshore and 28,73 GW offshore.

Detailed breakdown:

Onshore market:

Under construction: 0 entry (0 GW)

Operational: 2222 entries (4,76 GW)

Offshore market:

Planned: 36 entries (25 GW)

Approved: 2 entries (1,08 GW)

Under construction: 2 entries (0,34 GW)

Operational: 19 entries (2,31 GW)

Provided Content:

Location

Country

Zone/District

City

WGS84 coordinates

Turbines

Manufacturer

Turbine Model

Hub Height

Number of turbines

Total Power

Players

Developer

Operator

Owner

Status Data

Status

Commissioning Date

Format: Excel or. CSV file

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1w7xku

