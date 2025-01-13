The "Denmark Wind Farms Database" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The meticulous agglomeration of data encompasses a total of 3376 entries, revealing a strong emphasis on both onshore and offshore wind energy production in Denmark. The information underscores a clear vision of the nation's renewable energy landscape, representing 4,76 GW onshore and 28,73 GW offshore.
Detailed breakdown:
Onshore market:
- Under construction: 0 entry (0 GW)
- Operational: 2222 entries (4,76 GW)
Offshore market:
- Planned: 36 entries (25 GW)
- Approved: 2 entries (1,08 GW)
- Under construction: 2 entries (0,34 GW)
- Operational: 19 entries (2,31 GW)
Provided Content:
Location
- Country
- Zone/District
- City
- WGS84 coordinates
Turbines
- Manufacturer
- Turbine Model
- Hub Height
- Number of turbines
- Total Power
Players
- Developer
- Operator
- Owner
Status Data
- Status
- Commissioning Date
Format: Excel or. CSV file
For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1w7xku
