Montag, 13.01.2025
Die 1 Billionen Dollar Mine: Power Nickels Weg zur globalen Dominanz!
ACCESSWIRE
13.01.2025 16:02 Uhr
Vcheck Launches AI-Powered Continuous Monitoring Platform Amid 35% YOY Growth

Finanznachrichten News

Vcheck's new platform delivers real-time, multilingual alerts on individuals and entities while minimizing false positives.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2025 / Vcheck, a leader in due diligence and business intelligence, today announced the launch of its AI-powered continuous monitoring platform, designed to help financial institutions and corporations proactively manage emerging risks. The launch caps a year of remarkable growth for the firm, with a 35% year-over-year revenue increase.

The new platform consolidates real-time risk monitoring by integrating data from sources including global news, sanctions and enforcement lists, politically exposed persons (PEPs), sex offender registries, and criminal records.

"Vcheck's platform addresses a critical need in the market by delivering actionable insights while cutting through the noise of traditional tools," said Lyndee Fletcher, President of Vcheck. "By consolidating redundant alerts into a single notification and summarizing sources, our AI-driven system makes risk monitoring more efficient and effective."

Revolutionizing Risk Monitoring with AI

The platform leverages generative AI to streamline alert management by merging duplicate notifications and summarizing data for faster decision-making. Confidence scores and contextual refinements minimize false positives, ensuring only the most relevant alerts reach users.

Customizable Solutions for Risk Management

Accessible through Vcheck's SOC II-compliant portal, the platform allows users to monitor, remediate, and escalate alerts for deeper investigation. The intuitive dashboard supports customization of risk parameters and alert preferences, providing tailored solutions for unique business needs.

For additional details or to request a demo, visit www.vcheckglobal.com/continuous-monitoring.

Vcheck's Year of Transformation

In addition to 35% revenue growth, Vcheck expanded its focus on emerging risks with digital footprints and technological innovation. The firm acquired 414 new clients in 2024 and announced the launch of its Portal and ID verification workflow, demonstrating Vcheck's commitment to delivering superior client experience and positioning the firm as a leader in as a leader in open-source continuous intelligence, regulatory compliance, and financial due diligence.

About Vcheck

Vcheck conducts over 24,000 investigations annually for more than 3,000 clients across 140+ countries. Combining human intelligence (HUMINT), public records (OSINT), and cutting-edge technology, Vcheck delivers best-in-class solutions to law firms, financial institutions, and corporations. Founded in 2012, the company has redefined due diligence and was recently honored with an Honorable Mention at the American HR Awards and shortlisted for Due Diligence Firm of the Year at the M&A Awards.

Contact Information

Kate Kruger
Vcheck Media
media@vcheckglobal.com
(260) 467-9530

.

SOURCE: Vcheck



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
