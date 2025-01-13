Ainos, Inc.: Ainos Unveils AI Nose for Robotics: Invites Global Robotics Companies to Join Forces in Shaping the Future of Smell-Enabled Robots

Ainos invites robotics and humanoid companies to join Ainos Alliance and digitize smell

Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD)(NASDAQ:AIMDW), a pioneer of digitizing scent, proudly announces its revolutionary AI Nose for robotics application and invites robotics companies worldwide to join Ainos Alliance. This technology aims to equip robots with the ability to "smell," filling a long-standing gap in sensory capabilities. Powered by advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) gas sensors, AI Nose redefines how robots interact with the world, enabling transformative applications across industrial, healthcare, and everyday environments.

Ainos is now inviting robotics and humanoid companies worldwide to join its Ainos Alliance, leveraging nearly a decade of research, development, and success in this field. With multiple patents secured, AI Nose represents the culmination of years of innovation and is poised to lead the next wave of advancements in robotics. This is the perfect time to collaborate and integrate this groundbreaking technology into next-generation robots.

AI Nose is a Game-Changer, Elevating Robot's Interaction with Our World

1. Transforming Home Safety

Detects gas leaks, burning odors, and other safety hazards, sending immediate alerts to prevent accidents.

Enhances smart home environments by proactively addressing unpleasant odors, such as those from kitchen waste.

2. Revolutionizing Healthcare

Enables non-invasive early detection of diseases by analyzing volatile organic compounds (VOCs) emitted by you.

Provides real-time health monitoring for chronic disease patients, offering smarter healthcare solutions.

3. Enhancing Industrial and Environmental Safety

Detects hazardous gas leaks with precision, improving workplace safety and driving smart manufacturing.

Supports environmental protection efforts by monitoring air pollutants in real-time, providing actionable data for policy-making.

The Perfect Time to Act: A Thriving Robotics Market

1. Explosive Growth in Robotics

The global robotics market is projected to grow from $100.59 billion in 2025 to $178.63 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.17%.

(Source: Mordor Intelligence)

2. Increasing Demand for Industrial Robots

In 2023, 541,302 industrial robots were installed globally, the second highest installation in history, with 70% deployed in Asia. These numbers reflect the critical role robotics plays in manufacturing, safety, and environmental solutions.

(Source: International Federation of Robotics)

3. Humanoid Robots on the Rise

The humanoid robot market is expected to expand from $2.9 billion in 2024 to $46.31 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 48.6%. The convergence of AI and robotics makes now the ideal moment for companies to enter this burgeoning market.

(Source: Coherent Market Insights)

4. The Growing Need for Smell Technology

The electronic nose market is projected to grow from $26.04 billion in 2024 to $65.79 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 14.2%. This underscores the importance of olfactory sensing in robotics and beyond.

(Source: Coherent Market Insights)

Join the Ainos Alliance Now

Ainos' AI Nose technology harnesses nearly 10 years of dedicated research and development. Securing multiple patents along the way, the company has established itself as a pioneer in olfactory sensing technology. By joining the Ainos Alliance, robotics and humanoid companies can gain access to this disruptive and patented technology, ensuring a competitive edge in a rapidly growing market.

Key Benefits of Joining the Ainos Alliance:

Leverage Decades of Expertise: Collaborate with a proven leader in AI and sensory technology.

Secure First-Mover Advantage: Integrate AI Nose Technology into your products to capture market share.

Expand Applications: Unlock new possibilities in industrial safety, healthcare, and smart living.

Shape the Future Together: Collaborate on groundbreaking innovations that redefine the capabilities of robots.

"Originated from healthcare use-case, our AI Nose technology represents nearly a decade of innovation and perseverance," said Chun-Hsien (Eddy) Tsai, CEO of Ainos. "With the robotics and humanoid markets experiencing unprecedented growth, this is the moment to act. Partnering with us now means joining a team with a proven track record of success and ensuring your company's position at the forefront of the industry."

To join the Ainos Alliance or learn more about AI Nose, contact us today:

Media and Partnership: info@ainos.com

Investor relation: ir@ainos.com

Website: www.ainos.com

About Ainos, Inc.

Headquartered in San Diego, California, Ainos, Inc. develops disruptive medical and healthcare solutions based on its proprietary AI Nose and VELDONA® technologies. The name "Ainos" combines "AI" and "Nose" to signify our commitment to enabling AI with the ability to smell and individuals to live healthier. Our clinical-stage product pipeline includes AI-driven, telehealth-friendly POCT solutions powered by AI Nose, VELDONA® human and animal oral therapeutics, and human orphan drugs. Follow Ainos on X, formerly known as Twitter, (@AinosInc), LinkedIn, and Webull Corporate Connect to stay up-to-date.

