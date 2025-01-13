Equinox Payments Announces Partnership With Aurus, Integrating Equinox Payment Devices Into Aurus' Unified Payments Solution

Equinox Payments, a leading provider of innovative payment solutions, is pleased to announce the integration of its trusted payment devices into Aurus' unified payments platform. This collaboration further solidifies Equinox Payments' position at the forefront of the payment technology space and expands its reach, offering merchants and global brands a comprehensive suite of secure, scalable, and efficient payment processing solutions.

"Equinox is renowned for its industry-leading technology, which not only strengthens transaction security but also provides merchants with greater flexibility to meet the evolving needs of today's customers. By expanding our device offerings, we can continue to deliver an unmatched level of service to our clients." said Anil Raina, Vice President of Client Relationships at Aurus, Inc. "We are excited to partner with Equinox and integrate their trusted payment devices into our ecosystem."

Robert Hayhow, Vice President of Business Development, recognizes the collaborated effort between Equinox and Aurus. "The seamless integration of Equinox's Luxe family of products with Aurus' cutting-edge omni-channel platform highlights the scalability and flexibility this partnership brings to merchants. Together, we're delivering a robust and secure payment solution that enhances the overall customer experience."

The integration enables Equinox's high-performance payment devices to work seamlessly with Aurus' omnichannel payment acceptance platform. This collaboration offers merchants an enhanced payment experience that combines Equinox's industry-leading security features with Aurus' robust, scalable solutions. Together, the two companies are poised to deliver greater efficiency, security, and flexibility to businesses worldwide.

About Equinox Payments

Equinox Payments is a leading provider of innovative, secure, and scalable payment solutions. Specializing in payment terminals, transaction security, and payment processing technologies, Equinox Payments empowers businesses of all sizes with the tools they need to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving market. With an emphasis on reliability and cutting-edge technology, Equinox Payments delivers solutions that are designed to meet the dynamic needs of merchants across industries with superior service every step of the way.

For more information, visit www.equinoxpayments.com.

About Aurus Inc.

Aurus provides an omni-commerce payment acceptance platform, AurusPay®, which supports all leading card brands, PLCC, gift cards, ACH, digital wallets, BNPL payments, cryptocurrency, and industry-specific payment options such as Fleet, FSA, and EBT.

Aurus partners with global brands to provide Platform as a Service, helping them meet their business objectives while limiting initial capital expenditures and reducing ongoing operating expenses. With a comprehensive set of services, tools, and reporting capabilities, Aurus helps streamline operations and provide actionable insights to its clients.

For more information about Aurus' solutions and services, visit www.aurusinc.com.

SOURCE: Equinox Payments

View the original press release on accesswire.com