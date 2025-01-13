Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 13.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Die 1 Billionen Dollar Mine: Power Nickels Weg zur globalen Dominanz!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
13.01.2025 16:02 Uhr
45 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Equinox Payments Announces Partnership With Aurus, Integrating Equinox Payment Devices Into Aurus' Unified Payments Solution

Finanznachrichten News

TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2025 / Equinox Payments, a leading provider of innovative payment solutions, is pleased to announce the integration of its trusted payment devices into Aurus' unified payments platform. This collaboration further solidifies Equinox Payments' position at the forefront of the payment technology space and expands its reach, offering merchants and global brands a comprehensive suite of secure, scalable, and efficient payment processing solutions.

"Equinox is renowned for its industry-leading technology, which not only strengthens transaction security but also provides merchants with greater flexibility to meet the evolving needs of today's customers. By expanding our device offerings, we can continue to deliver an unmatched level of service to our clients." said Anil Raina, Vice President of Client Relationships at Aurus, Inc. "We are excited to partner with Equinox and integrate their trusted payment devices into our ecosystem."

Robert Hayhow, Vice President of Business Development, recognizes the collaborated effort between Equinox and Aurus. "The seamless integration of Equinox's Luxe family of products with Aurus' cutting-edge omni-channel platform highlights the scalability and flexibility this partnership brings to merchants. Together, we're delivering a robust and secure payment solution that enhances the overall customer experience."

The integration enables Equinox's high-performance payment devices to work seamlessly with Aurus' omnichannel payment acceptance platform. This collaboration offers merchants an enhanced payment experience that combines Equinox's industry-leading security features with Aurus' robust, scalable solutions. Together, the two companies are poised to deliver greater efficiency, security, and flexibility to businesses worldwide.

About Equinox Payments
Equinox Payments is a leading provider of innovative, secure, and scalable payment solutions. Specializing in payment terminals, transaction security, and payment processing technologies, Equinox Payments empowers businesses of all sizes with the tools they need to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving market. With an emphasis on reliability and cutting-edge technology, Equinox Payments delivers solutions that are designed to meet the dynamic needs of merchants across industries with superior service every step of the way.

For more information, visit www.equinoxpayments.com.

About Aurus Inc.
Aurus provides an omni-commerce payment acceptance platform, AurusPay®, which supports all leading card brands, PLCC, gift cards, ACH, digital wallets, BNPL payments, cryptocurrency, and industry-specific payment options such as Fleet, FSA, and EBT.

Aurus partners with global brands to provide Platform as a Service, helping them meet their business objectives while limiting initial capital expenditures and reducing ongoing operating expenses. With a comprehensive set of services, tools, and reporting capabilities, Aurus helps streamline operations and provide actionable insights to its clients.

For more information about Aurus' solutions and services, visit www.aurusinc.com.

Contact Information

Joanna Track
Publicist
jt@goodeggsandco.com
416-451-2165

.

SOURCE: Equinox Payments



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.