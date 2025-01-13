Anzeige
Montag, 13.01.2025
Die 1 Billionen Dollar Mine: Power Nickels Weg zur globalen Dominanz!
ACCESSWIRE
13.01.2025 16:02 Uhr
Sprocket Security Launches Strategic Partner Program to Revolutionize Continuous Penetration Testing

Finanznachrichten News

MADISON, WISCONSIN / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2025 / Sprocket Security, a leading innovator in continuous penetration testing and cybersecurity solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new Shield Partner Program. This initiative is designed to empower value added resellers (VARs), managed service providers (MSPs), and technology providers with the tools and resources needed to deliver cutting-edge, continuous penetration testing solutions to their customers.

In today's rapidly evolving cybersecurity landscape, organizations require proactive and dynamic approaches to safeguard their systems against ever-growing threats. Sprocket's continuous penetration testing platform provides businesses with real-time insights into vulnerabilities, allowing for faster remediation and enhanced security postures. The Shield Partner Program aims to expand the reach of these critical services by fostering collaboration with industry leaders and innovators.

Key Benefits of the Partner Program Include:

  • Revenue Growth Opportunities: Partners can unlock new revenue streams by offering advanced cybersecurity solutions to their clients.

  • Cutting-Edge Technology: Partners gain access to Sprocket's state-of-the-art continuous penetration testing services and platform, renowned for its scalability, accuracy, and ease of use.

  • Comprehensive Training and Support: Access to exclusive training materials, technical support, and marketing resources to ensure seamless implementation and customer success.

"The time for continuous pentesting has arrived," said Matt Blanchard, Vice President of Sales at AE Business Solutions. "Businesses can no longer rely on periodic assessments to stay secure. This partnership with Sprocket Security equips us with the tools we need to deliver ongoing, real-time protection for our clients."

"The launch of our Shield Partner Program represents a significant milestone in our mission to make world-class cybersecurity accessible to organizations of all sizes," said Casey Cammilleri, CEO of Sprocket Security. "By collaborating with like-minded partners, we can deliver unparalleled value and help businesses stay ahead of evolving cyber threats."

The Partner Program is open to value-added resellers (VARs), MSPs, compliance vendors and consultancies, and other cybersecurity-focused organizations that share a commitment to innovation and excellence. Partners will also have the opportunity to co-brand marketing materials and leverage joint go-to-market strategies to maximize impact.

Contact Information
Holly Hitchcock
holly@gofrontlines.com
702.758.4079

SOURCE: Sprocket



