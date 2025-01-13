Surrey, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2025) - INEO Tech Corp. (TSXV: INEO) (OTCQB: INEOF) (the "Company" or "INEO"), today announced a strategic technology agreement with Sensormatic Solutions, the leading global retail solutions portfolio of Johnson Controls. The agreement will bring together INEO's patented Welcoming System technology with Sensormatic Solutions market-leading loss prevention solutions by way of a strategic technology agreement.

Sensormatic Solutions will begin integrating INEO's loss prevention and digital display technology into its storefront EAS and RFID-based exit systems to help retailers enhance moments of connection with consumers while helping to reduce shrink and combat organized retail crime. This solution will be on display at Sensormatic Solutions booth (#3523) at the 2025 NRF (National Retail Federation) Big Show in New York City. For more information please see https://www.sensormatic.com/resources/pr/2025/nrf-2025-ineo-press-release .

INEO Tech Corp.

Per: "Kyle Hall"

Kyle Hall, Chief Executive Officer and Director

About INEO Tech Corp. (TSXV: INEO) (OTCQB: INEOF)

INEO Tech Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiary, INEO Solutions Inc., operates the INEO Media Network, a digital advertising and analytics solution for retailers, and INEO Retail Media, an advertising sales provider for in-store retail media. INEO is headquartered in Surrey, Canada and publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the symbol "INEO" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "INEOF".

