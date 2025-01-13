AEM, the essential source for environmental insights, today announced its WMO-compliant AEM Apex Automated Weather Station (AWS). This state-of-the-art solution sets a new benchmark for precision, reliability, and durability, meeting the strict standards of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).

Designed to address the toughest challenges in weather monitoring, the WMO-compliant AWS offers unparalleled accuracy and performance for a variety of critical applications, from localized climate research to large-scale weather networks.

Key Benefits of the WMO-Compliant AWS

Precision Data for Better Decisions: Provides WMO-compliant measurements with strict tolerances to support critical applications.

Seamless Global Collaboration: Enables efficient data sharing with regional and global partners, fostering enhanced coordination for monitoring and forecasting.

Reliability in Extreme Conditions: Built to deliver continuous, accurate data with minimal maintenance, even in the most demanding environments.

Built to deliver continuous, accurate data with minimal maintenance, even in the most demanding environments. Future-Proof Design: A scalable, standards-compliant system that evolves with the changing needs of users.

Advanced Specifications

The AEM Apex AWS incorporates cutting-edge components and technology, including:

Wind Monitoring: Ultrasonic sensors with wind direction accuracy of 2° and wind speed accuracy of 0.2 m/s.

Rain Measurement: Precision load cell technology with accuracy of 0.1 mm or 1% at lower rainfall rates.

Solar Monitoring: Secondary standard pyranometer for high-quality solar radiation data.

Secondary standard pyranometer for high-quality solar radiation data. Temperature, Humidity, and Pressure Monitoring: Air temperature accuracy up to 0.1 K and barometric pressure accuracy of 0.15 hPa.

Communication Capabilities: Ser[LOG] data logger with 4G modem, TLS 1.3 security, and versatile communication protocols like Modbus, Ethernet, and SMS.

Serving Diverse Markets Across the Public and Private Sector

The WMO- and ICAO- (International Civil Aviation Organization) compliant AWS serves markets across weather monitoring and forecasting. National Meteorological and Hydrological Services can enhance their national weather networks with precise, reliable solutions. Regional Mesonets and research institutions will improve their local forecasting and climate monitoring capabilities, while private sector organizations in aviation, energy, and utilities can optimize operations, ensure safety, and make data-driven decisions using the most precise weather data available.

AEM's Commitment to Weather Monitoring Excellence

AEM continues to set the standard in weather and environmental monitoring by offering end-to-end solutions, from network design and installation to software and maintenance. Trusted by government agencies, meteorological services, and communities worldwide, AEM has deployed thousands of systems for severe weather, wildfire, and flood risk management.

The AEM Apex AWS integrates seamlessly with AEM's Elements360, a powerful decision-support application designed to unify and simplify data sharing, enhance response coordination, and ensure the safety of communities worldwide.

To learn more about AEM's WMO-compliant Automated Weather Station and broader weather monitoring solutions, visit https://aem.eco.

About AEM

AEM is combining global technology leaders to empower communities and organizations to survive and thrive in the face of escalating environmental risks. By deploying intelligent sensing networks, operating a secure and scalable data management infrastructure, and delivering high-value analytics through a suite of end-user applications, AEM serves as the essential source for environmental insights. These technologies enable positive outcomes, helping reduce environmental impact and creating a safer world. For more information, visit https://aem.eco/.

Contacts:

Neal Stein

Technology PR Solutions

Office: (321) 473-7407

nealjstein@techprsolutions.com