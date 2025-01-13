Robotic Welding Cell Market Size Worth $3.72 Bn, Globally, by 2031 Growing at 11.9% CAGR | Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

The global Robotic Welding Cell market is set for explosive growth, with projections indicating a surge to $3.72 billion by 2031. This remarkable expansion, driven by rising adoption of industry 4.0, increasing adoption of robots in the manufacturing industry and growing automotive industry.

Robotic Welding Cell Market research includes key company profiles like are Abb Ltd, Acieta LLC, Carl Cloos Schweisstechnik Gmbh, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd; Kuka AG; Phoenix Industrial Solutions; The Lincoln Electric Company; Wec Group Ltd.; Yaskawa America, Inc.; among others.

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, "the global Robotic Welding Cell Market Size and Forecast (2021 - 2031), Global and Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report Coverage: By Offering (Solution and Services), Cell Type (Pre-Engineered Cells and Custom Cells), End-use Industry (Automotive, Manufacturing and Aerospace and Defense) and Geography".

Robots play an important role in the manufacturing industry. Robots help increase overall efficiency and productivity in production operations. Robots are being used in the manufacturing industry for various applications such as assembly & dispensing, handling & picking, machining & cutting, welding & soldering, casting & molding, finishing & sanding, painting & coating, cleaning & hygiene, logistics & storage, and packing & palletizing. As per the data published by the International Federation of Robots in 2024, approximately 4.2 million robots were operating in factories across the globe in 2023 from 3.9 million in 2022.

The above statistics show that the adoption of robots in the manufacturing industry is growing notably. As stated by the International Federation of Robots in 2021, half of the total robots working in the factories will be used for welding applications. Thus, the increasing adoption of robots in the manufacturing industry is propelling the robotic welding cell market growth.

The report carries out an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. Based on end-use industry, the market is segmented into automotive, manufacturing, aerospace and defense, and others. In general, the robotic welding cell market is segmented based on offering, cell type, end-use industry, and geography.

Market Overview and Growth Trajectory:

The demand for vehicles is increasing notably. The rising consumer expenditure is one of the factors that is driving the demand for vehicles across the globe, especially in Asian countries. As per the data published by the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers in 2024, the overall vehicle production reached 93 million in 2023, a 12% increase from 2021 to 2023. In addition, vehicle production in Asia-Oceania reached 55 million in 2023 from 49 million in 2019, showcasing a growth of 12%. The statistics show increased automotive production across the globe, especially in Asia Pacific. Many automobile manufacturers worldwide are investing in the construction of new manufacturing units or the expansion of their current facilities. For instance, in March 2022, Hyundai Motor Company opened its first manufacturing plant in Southeast Asia, which has an annual production capacity of 250,000 units. In May 2024, the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development partnered with Alfahim Group to set up a new electric commercial manufacturing plant in the Emirates. The rise in the construction of new facilities has led to increased demand for welding robots in these new automotive facilities, ultimately driving the robotic welding cells market.

Geographical Insights: In 2023, Asia Pacific led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and North America. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Robotic Welding Cell Market Segmentation, Applications, Geographical Insights:

Based on offering, the robotic welding cell market is segmented into solutions and services.

Based on cell type, the robotic welding cell market is segmented into pre-engineered cells and custom cells.

Based on end-use industry, the market is segmented into automotive, manufacturing, aerospace and defense, and others.

Key Players and Competitive Landscape:

The Robotic Welding Cell Market is characterized by the presence of several major players, including:

ABB Ltd.

Acieta

Carl Cloos Schweisstechnik GmbH

Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc.

Kuka AG

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.,

Phoenix Industrial Solutions

WEC Group Ltd.

Yaskawa America Inc

Zeman Bauelemente Produktionsgesellschaft mbH

Fanuc Corp

Fronius International GmbH

ESABB

OTC-DAIHEN

Kemppi Oy

Panasonic Holdings Corp

Universal Robots AS

These companies are adopting strategies such as new product launches, joint ventures, and geographical expansion to maintain their competitive edge in the market.

Robotic Welding Cell Market Recent Developments and Innovations:

"ABB Ltd. highlighted the latest collaborative robotic metal fab technologies at FABTECH 2023. ABB Robotics showcased the next-generation collaborative robotic technologies that enable metal fabricators to efficiently weld and cut parts with unmatched simplicity and precision at FABTECH 2023, which was held during September 11-14 at McCormick Place in Chicago. The highlight of the exhibit was the first North American appearance of the new GoFa 12, ABB's most accurate collaborative robot. The breakthrough solution is designed for small to medium-sized enterprises, fabricating job shops, and first-time users of robotic welding equipment."

"Kemppi has long been recognized as a design leader in arc welding technology and a pioneer in welding innovations. This spring, the company took a significant step forward by establishing a new international robotics team. This team focuses on developing, producing, supporting, and managing all Kemppi's robotics products. The team's work is pivotal to the future of Kemppi's product development, particularly in serving both new and existing customers with their robotic welding needs."

"OMRON and AWL-Techniek launched a robot welding cell. The cobot welding cell resembles a robot welding cell. The latter is a robot with a welding torch between four walls, a turntable with two working sides, and an extraction unit for eliminating the welding fumes. However, there are two important differences in the cobot welding cell: the integration of the manual turntable and the welding carried out by OMRON's collaborative robot (cobot)."

Conclusion:

Many end-use industries, such as automotive and transportation, metals and machinery, electrical and electronics, and aerospace and defense, have begun to implement the Industry 4.0 concept in their manufacturing processes to harness the advantages associated with it, including increased productivity, flexibility, and safety; better quality; decreased need for consumables; and reduced production costs. According to the data published by the World Economic Forum in 2024, ~153 manufacturers engaged with Global Lighthouse Network are leading the adoption of the industry 4.0 innovative technologies. The Global Lighthouse Forum is one of the notable communities in the industry 4.0 technology. As per the World Economic Forum, 21 new manufacturers joined the Global Lighthouse Community in 2023. This statistic shows increasing adoption of Industry 4.0 across the globe owing to growing demand for automation. The increasing adoption of Industry 4.0 leads to the demand for industrial robots, including welding robots, to increase efficiency and productivity.

The report from The Insight Partners, therefore, provides several stakeholders-including component providers, system technology integrators, system manufacturers, and others-with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

