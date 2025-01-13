



LONDON, Jan 13, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - AI and Big Data Expo Global, the premier event for AI and Big Data enthusiasts, innovators, and industry leaders, is under 4 weeks away. Set to take place at the stunning Olympia, London from 5-6 February 2025, this must-attend Artificial Intelligence and Big Data event is for professionals from all industries looking to learn more about the newest technologies that are transforming the world of work.Key Highlights:- Headline Speakers: The event boasts a stellar line-up of over 150 speakers from leading global organizations, including:NVIDIA, LinkedIn, Unilever, Sainsbury's, Co-op, Salesforce, BT Group, Meta, Lloyds Banking Group, Philips, The Economist, Jaguar Land Rover and many others.These industry trailblazers will share their expertise and visions on how AI and Big Data are shaping the future across various sectors.Industry leading agenda - topics include:- Strategic insights into the convergence of machine learning, NLP, and neural architectures shaping AI's future.- Explore how AI is transforming businesses globally, beyond just augmenting intelligence.- Understand how AI impacts work, organizational culture, trust and leadership.- Examine AI's effect on skills, human-AI collaboration and the workplace experience.- Empower your organization to navigate the AI transformation journey.- Dive into advanced analytics and AI for smarter, data-driven business decisions.Unmatched Networking Opportunities: With over 7,000 attendees expected, the AI and Big Data Expo offers unparalleled opportunities for networking, including the Networking drinks on Day 1 of the event. Plus, utilize our AI-powered matchmaking tool to connect with potential collaborators, clients, and thought leaders from around the globe.Co-located Shows: Gain access to nine co-located events, covering a wide range of technological innovations and trends. This multi-event format ensures attendees can explore the intersection of AI, big data, and other emerging technologies.Exhibition Floor: Discover the latest innovations from over 150 industry-leading solution providers, including Salesforce, Experian, Edge Impulse, Snowflake, Coursera and more. The exhibition floor is your gateway to seeing cutting-edge products and services first-hand, offering solutions that can transform your business.In today's rapidly evolving landscape, AI isn't just a tool it's a strategic imperative. Executives and senior employees need to stay ahead of emerging trends to drive innovation, efficiency, and growth across the organisation.Discover how AI can transform your business! Dive deep into cutting-edge sessions covering everything from AI ethics and infrastructure to human-AI collaboration and revolutionary use cases.Register Today:Don't miss your chance to attend this world-leading event and elevate your AI expertise. Secure your pass today by visiting our registration page.About AI & Big Data Expo:The AI and Big Data Expo is part of TechEx Events - the leading technology event: https://lnkd.in/erp6-F_M . Prepare for two days of unrivalled access to the trends and innovations shaping the future of AI, Automation and Big Data across industries globally. Plus, gain access to 9 co-located events, all under the TechEx Events Series. Don't miss out!We look forward to welcoming you to the AI & Big Data Expo Global in London!Media contact:Charlie Hernecharlie@techforge.pub