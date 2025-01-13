HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) today announced that its subsidiary, Hiland Partners Holdings LLC, has agreed to purchase a natural gas gathering and processing system in North Dakota from Outrigger Energy II LLC for $640 million. The acquisition includes a 270 million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d) processing facility and a 104-mile, large-diameter, high-pressure rich gas gathering header pipeline with 350 MMcf/d of capacity connecting supplies from the Williston Basin area to high-demand markets. The gathering and processing system is backed by long-term contracts with commitments from major customers in the basin.

"We're pleased to be integrating this complementary system with our existing Hiland gas assets to aggregate additional supplies from the Bakken," said KMI Natural Gas Midstream President Tom Dender. "This strategic acquisition allows us to efficiently expand our footprint and provide incremental transportation and processing services to meet the growing needs of our customers."

KMI expects the acquisition to be immediately accretive to its shareholders, with a 2025 Adjusted EBITDA multiple of approximately 8 times on a full-year basis. Adjusted EBITDA does not include approximately $20 million of expected cash payments in 2025 that receive deferred revenue recognition. With this transaction, KMI expects to reduce future capital expenditures needed to accommodate the growth of its existing Bakken customers. Initially, KMI plans to fund the transaction with short-term borrowings and cash on hand.

The transaction requires clearance under Hart-Scott-Rodino and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2025.

About Kinder Morgan, Inc.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) is one of the largest energy infrastructure companies in North America. Access to reliable, affordable energy is a critical component for improving lives around the world. We are committed to providing energy transportation and storage services in a safe, efficient, and environmentally responsible manner for the benefit of the people, communities and businesses we serve. We own an interest in or operate approximately 79,000 miles of pipelines, 139 terminals, 702 billion cubic feet of working natural gas storage capacity and have renewable natural gas generation capacity of approximately 6.1 Bcf per year with an additional 0.8 Bcf in development. Our pipelines transport natural gas, refined petroleum products, crude oil, condensate, CO2, renewable fuels and other products, and our terminals store and handle various commodities including gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, chemicals, metals, petroleum coke, and ethanol and other renewable fuels and feedstocks. Learn more about our work advancing energy solutions on the lower carbon initiatives page at www.kindermorgan.com.

About Outrigger Energy II LLC

Outrigger Energy II LLC is a private, full service midstream energy company that owns and operates one of the largest privately held natural gas gathering and processing systems in the Williston Basin of North Dakota. In addition to providing reliable and value-added services to its customers, Outrigger's core values include promoting safety across all aspects of the company and environmental stewardship within its communities. Outrigger is supported by equity commitments from NGP Energy Capital Management, LLC and an entity affiliated with Brion G. Wise. For more information, please visit www.outriggerenergy.com.

Important Information Relating to Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Generally, the words "expects," "believes," anticipates," "plans," "will," "shall," "estimates," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature. Forward-looking statements in this news release include express or implied statements concerning the proposed transaction and the assets to be acquired in the proposed transaction, including the parties' ability to satisfy customary conditions to closing (such as with respect to Hart-Scott-Rodino), and the anticipated timing and benefits to KMI's business and stockholders of the proposed transaction. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management, based on information currently available to them. Although KMI believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance as to when or if any such forward-looking statements will materialize nor their ultimate impact on our operations or financial condition. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by these forward-looking statements include the timing of any review of the proposed transaction under Hart-Scott-Rodino, the timing and extent of changes in the supply of and demand for the products we transport and handle, and the other risks and uncertainties described in KMI's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year-ended December 31, 2023 (under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and elsewhere) and its subsequent reports, which are available through the SEC's EDGAR system at www.sec.gov and on our website at ir.kindermorgan.com. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they were made, and except to the extent required by law, KMI undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement because of new information, future events or other factors. Because of these risks and uncertainties, readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

