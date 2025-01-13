Anzeige
WKN: 870967 | ISIN: US74144T1088 | Ticker-Symbol: TR1
Tradegate
13.01.25
17:04 Uhr
107,76 Euro
+1,80
+1,70 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
T. Rowe Price Group Reports Preliminary Month-end Assets Under Management For December 2024

Finanznachrichten News

BALTIMORE, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW), today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.61 trillion as of December 31, 2024. Preliminary net outflows were $10.9 billion for December 2024, $19.3 billion for the quarter-ended December 31, 2024, and $43.2 billion for the year. Preliminary quarterly net flows include substantially all of the previously disclosed subadvisory redemption and $0.8 billion of Manager-driven distributions.

The below table shows the firm's assets under management as of December 31, 2024, and for the prior month-, quarter-, and year-end by asset class and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios.



As of



Preliminary(a)







(in billions)


12/31/2024


11/30/2024


9/30/2024


12/31/2023










Equity


$ 830


$ 859


$ 832


$ 744

Fixed income, including money market


188


187


186


170

Multi-asset


536


568


561


483

Alternatives


53


53


52


48

Total assets under management


$ 1,607


$ 1,667


$ 1,631


$ 1,445










Target date retirement portfolios


$ 476


$ 491


$ 482


$ 408

(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment

Q4 2024 Earnings Release and Earnings Call

T. Rowe Price will release Q4 2024 earnings on Wednesday, February 5, 2025 at 7:00 AM ET. The company will host an earnings call from 8:00 - 8:45 AM ET that day. To access the webcast and accompanying materials, visit the company's investor relations website at: investors.troweprice.com

About T. Rowe Price

Founded in 1937, T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ - GS: TROW) helps individuals and institutions around the world achieve their long-term investment goals. As a large global asset management company known for investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm is built on a culture of integrity that puts client interests first. Clients rely on the award-winning firm for its retirement expertise and active management of equity, fixed income, alternatives, and multi-asset investment capabilities. T. Rowe Price serves millions of clients globally and manages $1.61 trillion in assets under management as of December 31, 2024. About two-thirds of the assets under management are retirement-related. News and other updates can be found on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X, YouTube, and troweprice.com/newsroom.

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.