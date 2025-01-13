T. Rowe Price Group Reports Preliminary Month-end Assets Under Management For December 2024

BALTIMORE, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW), today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.61 trillion as of December 31, 2024. Preliminary net outflows were $10.9 billion for December 2024, $19.3 billion for the quarter-ended December 31, 2024, and $43.2 billion for the year. Preliminary quarterly net flows include substantially all of the previously disclosed subadvisory redemption and $0.8 billion of Manager-driven distributions.

The below table shows the firm's assets under management as of December 31, 2024, and for the prior month-, quarter-, and year-end by asset class and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios.





As of



Preliminary(a)











(in billions)

12/31/2024

11/30/2024

9/30/2024

12/31/2023

















Equity

$ 830

$ 859

$ 832

$ 744 Fixed income, including money market

188

187

186

170 Multi-asset

536

568

561

483 Alternatives

53

53

52

48 Total assets under management

$ 1,607

$ 1,667

$ 1,631

$ 1,445

















Target date retirement portfolios

$ 476

$ 491

$ 482

$ 408 (a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment

Q4 2024 Earnings Release and Earnings Call

T. Rowe Price will release Q4 2024 earnings on Wednesday, February 5, 2025 at 7:00 AM ET. The company will host an earnings call from 8:00 - 8:45 AM ET that day. To access the webcast and accompanying materials, visit the company's investor relations website at: investors.troweprice.com

About T. Rowe Price

