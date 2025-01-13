T. Rowe Price Group Reports Preliminary Month-end Assets Under Management For December 2024

BALTIMORE, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW), today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.61 trillion as of December 31, 2024. Preliminary net outflows were $10.9 billion for December 2024, $19.3 billion for the quarter-ended December 31, 2024, and $43.2 billion for the year. Preliminary quarterly net flows include substantially all of the previously disclosed subadvisory redemption and $0.8 billion of Manager-driven distributions.
The below table shows the firm's assets under management as of December 31, 2024, and for the prior month-, quarter-, and year-end by asset class and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios.
As of
Preliminary(a)
(in billions)
12/31/2024
11/30/2024
9/30/2024
12/31/2023
Equity
$ 830
$ 859
$ 832
$ 744
Fixed income, including money market
188
187
186
170
Multi-asset
536
568
561
483
Alternatives
53
53
52
48
Total assets under management
$ 1,607
$ 1,667
$ 1,631
$ 1,445
Target date retirement portfolios
$ 476
$ 491
$ 482
$ 408
(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment
Q4 2024 Earnings Release and Earnings Call
T. Rowe Price will release Q4 2024 earnings on Wednesday, February 5, 2025 at 7:00 AM ET. The company will host an earnings call from 8:00 - 8:45 AM ET that day. To access the webcast and accompanying materials, visit the company's investor relations website at: investors.troweprice.com
About T. Rowe Price
Founded in 1937, T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ - GS: TROW) helps individuals and institutions around the world achieve their long-term investment goals. As a large global asset management company known for investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm is built on a culture of integrity that puts client interests first. Clients rely on the award-winning firm for its retirement expertise and active management of equity, fixed income, alternatives, and multi-asset investment capabilities. T. Rowe Price serves millions of clients globally and manages $1.61 trillion in assets under management as of December 31, 2024. About two-thirds of the assets under management are retirement-related. News and other updates can be found on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X, YouTube, and troweprice.com/newsroom.
SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group