RFID Market worth $25.24 billion by 2033 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The RFID market is expected to reach USD 25.24 billion by 2033, up from USD 12.61 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2025 to 2033 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The growth in the RFID market can be attributed to the increasing demand for automation and real-time tracking across retail, logistics & warehousing, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. Major drivers of growth of the market are an upsurge in demand for e-commerce and optimization of the supply chain, enrichment of asset tracking and solutions in inventory management, increasing precision and security through RFID technological advancements, and the growing adoption of contactless transactions.

RFID Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 12.61 billion Estimated Value by 2033 $ 25.24 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% Market Size Available for 2021-2033 Forecast Period 2025-2033 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Offering, Tag Type, Form Factor, Material, Frequency, Wafer Size, Application, Vertical, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Technical complexities and barriers affecting RFID adoption Key Market Opportunities Cost reduction in RFID tags Key Market Drivers Growing adoption RFID technology in retail and supply chain management

The increasing demand for passive RFID tags and readers, RFID-IoT-cloud integration solutions, RFID initiatives by the government for various sectors, and smart city and Industry 4.0 initiatives are the major growth drivers for this market. The technology is becoming less expensive with time and has become more widely applicable in a broad range of industries.

Entertainment segment to grow at the highest CAGR in RFID market during the forecast period.

In the vertical segment of the RFID market, the entertainment sector is characterized by a phenomenal growth and will attain the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth in the entertainment sector is chiefly driven due to the rising adoption of RFID technology and enhancing customer experience, operational processes, and security at entertainment venues such as theme parks, stadiums, and theatres. RFID-enabled wristbands and tickets are widely utilized for access control, cashless payments, and personalized services, significantly improving visitor convenience and operational efficiency. In addition, RFID technology aids in inventory management and asset tracking for equipment, costumes, and props in production houses and live events. Immersive experiences, like interactive exhibits and escape rooms, further increase the pace of the adoption of RFID solutions for real-time engagement and data collection. Thus, as demand for seamless, secure, and data-driven entertainment grows, it is likely that the inclusion of RFID solutions will become essential and therefore will grow at a tremendous rate in this segment of the market.

12-inch to account for the highest CAGR in wafer size segment during the forecast period.

During the forecast period, the 12-inch segment in the RFID wafer size market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR. This growth will, however, be driven mainly by the demand for greater efficiency and performance in RFID applications. Larger wafers, such as the 12-inch, enable a far larger number of chips per wafer, reducing the per-unit cost of the individual chip and allowing greater volume. This requires additional wafer technology development as businesses such as logistics & warehousing, retail, and healthcare take up RFID-based technologies for asset tracking and authentication and inventory management purposes. The 12-inch wafers can support a higher density of chips and better performance and integration, which are critical to support the growth in RFID applications in various sectors. Moreover, the automation and digitization trend across industries is also fuelling the demand for more effective and cost-controlled RFID solutions. Companies are continuing to invest in advanced RFID systems, putting the 12-inch wafer segment in a good position for witnessing a reasonable share of growth, which is another factor driving the RFID market.

Asia Pacific to account for largest market share during forecast period.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to remain the largest market for RFID, because of solid industrial growth, fast uptake of technology, and substantial investments in logistics, retail, and manufacturing. This, combined with heavy investment into infrastructure, with growing pressure on supply chain efficiency, has quickly led to adoption across diverse industries. In addition, growing demands of retail, healthcare, and automotive sectors for automation, real-time tracking, and inventory management further boosts adoption of RFID technology. Some key players in Asia Pacific like China, Japan, and South Korea have been leading the development of RFID technology; with the support of respective nation governments through considerable initiatives on smart cities and their economic digitalization. Rising use of RFID solutions within the IoT ecosystems and an expanding pattern of e-commerce and smart retail are also the market contributors. In addition, benign environments that are regulatory in nature as well as the presence of big brands of RFID manufacturers within this region add to competitive edges and continued expansion within this Asia Pacific RFID industry.

The report profiles key players in RFID companies such as include Zebra Technologies Corp. (US), Avery Dennison Corporation (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), HID Global Corporation (US), Datalogic S.p.A. (Italy), Impinj, Inc. (US), GAO RFID Inc. (Canada), Alien Technology LLC (US), CAEN RFID S.r.l. (Italy), and Xemelgo, Inc. (US). These players have adopted various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as product launches, expansions, partnerships, collaborations, and acquisitions.

