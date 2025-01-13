SofWave Medical, Ltd.: Sofwave Medical Reports Preliminary Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2024 Topline Financial Results

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sofwave Medical Ltd (TASE: SOFW), an emerging leader in energy-based non-invasive, aesthetic medical devices for practitioners worldwide, reports preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year, for the period ended December 31, 2024.

Preliminary financial results

Fourth quarter 2024 revenue is expected to total between $18.2 million and $18.4 million, as compared to approximately $15.3 million in the same period last year, reflecting an increase of approximately 20% compared to the same period last year.

About Sofwave Medical Ltd.

Sofwave Medical Ltd. has implemented an innovative approach to wrinkle reduction lifting and cellulite using its proprietary breakthrough technology. SUPERB, Synchronous Ultrasound Parallel Beam technology, is FDA-cleared to improve facial lines and wrinkles, lifting the eyebrow and lifting lax submental tissue (beneath the chin), to improve the appearance of skin laxity on the upper arms, as well as the short-term improvement in the appearance of cellulite and treatment of acne scars. The company's Pure Impact module uses EMS technology and is cleared for muscle toning. Sofwave's products provide physicians with smart yet simple, effective, and safe aesthetic solutions for their patients. Contact: Info@sofwave.com

Investor Contact:

Brian Ritchie

LifeSci Advisors LLC

(212) 915-2578

britchie@lifesciadvisors.com