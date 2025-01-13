Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.: Xenon Outlines Key Corporate Milestone Opportunities for 2025

- Topline data from the first Phase 3 FOS study anticipated in H2 2025 representing major milestone in support of NDA filing and potential launch of azetukalner

- First of three planned Phase 3 MDD studies now initiated

- Expanding ion channel portfolio includes Kv7 and Nav1.7 candidates advancing towards IND filings in 2025

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and BOSTON, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: XENE), a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing, and delivering life-changing therapeutics for patients in need, today outlined progress within its pipeline programs and key milestones for 2025.

"Reflecting on our accomplishments in 2024, we are proud of the advancements in our late-stage clinical programs, culminating in a strong presence at AES where we presented new long-term azetukalner data from our ongoing X-TOLE open-label extension study showing sustained monthly reduction in seizure frequency and impressive seizure freedom rates in patients with epilepsy," said Ian Mortimer, President and Chief Executive Officer of Xenon. "We also made significant progress within our early-stage portfolio, progressing multiple drug candidates targeting Kv7 and Nav1.7 into IND-enabling studies."

"Looking ahead to 2025, we anticipate a number of important milestones, particularly the first Phase 3 topline readout of azetukalner in focal onset seizures expected in the second half of 2025, representing a major inflection point for Xenon as we evolve from a clinical to commercial stage organization. Beyond epilepsy, we continue to advance azetukalner in MDD with the recent launch of our first Phase 3 study. Lastly, we expect multiple IND filings in 2025 in our early-stage programs, with the goal of initiating first-in-human trials across multiple targets," stated Mr. Mortimer.

Program Updates and Anticipated Milestones

Phase 3 azetukalner clinical studies in focal onset seizures (FOS) continue to advance, with the first topline data readout anticipated in the second half of 2025.

Building upon more than 600 patient-years of data to date from the ongoing X-TOLE open-label extension study, Xenon continues to generate long-term scientific evidence supporting azetukalner's compelling efficacy and safety profile.

The Phase 3 X-ACKT clinical study continues to enroll patients and is intended to support potential regulatory submissions in an additional epilepsy indication of primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures (PGTCS).

The first of three planned Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating azetukalner in patients with MDD, X-NOVA2, has been initiated to support indication expansion of azetukalner in neuropsychiatry. In addition, topline results from the Mount Sinai investigator-led study of azetukalner in MDD are anticipated in the first half of 2025.

Xenon continues to expand its portfolio with pre-clinical candidates targeting Kv7, Nav1.7, and Nav1.1 across various indications and anticipates filing multiple INDs, or equivalent, in 2025.

Within Xenon's partnered program, Neurocrine Biosciences is now focusing its efforts on progressing a Nav1.2/1.6 inhibitor towards human clinical trials in 2025 as a potential treatment for epilepsy.





About Azetukalner Phase 3 Epilepsy Program

Xenon's Phase 3 epilepsy program includes three Phase 3 clinical trials in focal onset seizures (FOS) and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures (PGTCS). Designed closely after the Phase 2b X-TOLE clinical trial, the Phase 3 X-TOLE clinical trials are multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled studies evaluating the clinical efficacy, safety, and tolerability of 15 mg or 25 mg of azetukalner administered orally with food as adjunctive treatment in approximately 360 patients with FOS per study. The primary efficacy endpoint is the median percent change (MPC) in monthly seizure frequency from baseline through the 12-week double-blind period (DBP) of azetukalner compared to placebo. X-ACKT is a multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study evaluating the clinical efficacy, safety, and tolerability of 25 mg of azetukalner administered with food as adjunctive treatment in approximately 160 patients with PGTCS. The primary efficacy endpoint is the MPC in monthly PGTCS frequency from baseline through the 12-week DBP of azetukalner compared to placebo. Upon completion of the DBP in the Phase 3 epilepsy studies, eligible patients may enter an OLE study for up to three years.

About Azetukalner Phase 3 MDD Program

Xenon's Phase 3 MDD program includes three multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trials to evaluate the clinical efficacy, safety, and tolerability of 20 mg of azetukalner administered orally with food over the 6-week double-blind period (DBP) as monotherapy treatment in approximately 450 patients with moderate-to-severe major depressive disorder (MDD) per study. The primary efficacy endpoint is the change from baseline in the HAM-D17 score at week 6 in patients who received azetukalner compared to placebo. Upon completion of the DBP, eligible patients may enter an OLE study for up to 12 months.

