More than 182 MW of the battery energy storage systems (BESS) highlighted in Spain's Official State Gazette (BOE) are for hybridization with existing solar and wind generation capacity. From ESS News pv magazine España lists the most notable energy storage projects announced in Spain's BOE in the fourth quarter of 2024. Prior administrative authorization and construction has been approved for the 27. 46 MW BESS battery storage module FV Revilla-Vallejera Hybrid and its electricity evacuation infrastructure, for hybridization with the existing 44. 199 MW FV Revilla-Vallejera photovoltaic installation ...

