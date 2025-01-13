Einstellung Aufnahme
ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen
NO0010865009 Observe Medical ASA 13.01.2025 NO0013457952 Observe Medical ASA 14.01.2025 Tausch 15:1
© 2025 Xetra Newsboard
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|16:39
|XFRA ISIN CHANGE
|Einstellung Aufnahme ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: AnmerkungenNO0010865009 Observe Medical ASA 13.01.2025 NO0013457952 Observe Medical ASA 14.01.2025 Tausch 15:1
► Artikel lesen
|06:00
|XFRA CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 13.01.2025
|Das Instrument TM9 NO0010360019 NORAM DRILLING CO. NK 2 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.01.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 14.01.2025 The instrument TM9 NO0010360019 NORAM DRILLING...
► Artikel lesen
|Fr
|Observe Medical ASA: Key information relating to change of ISIN
|Fr
|Observe Medical ASA: Key information relating to share reverse split
|Do
|Observe Medical ASA: Registration of new share capital
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|OBSERVE MEDICAL ASA
|0,028
|+1,44 %