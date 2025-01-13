EON's stock has experienced a significant downturn, plummeting more than 22% from its September peak of €13.82. The energy provider's shares have shown initial signs of stabilization in recent trading, hovering around €10.67 with a modest 1.0% uptick. This movement comes amid heightened market interest, evidenced by substantial trading volumes exceeding 1.5 million shares. Despite the recent price weakness, analysts maintain an optimistic outlook, with Goldman Sachs adjusting their target price to €17.00 while retaining a "Buy" rating. The average analyst price target stands at €15.15, suggesting considerable upside potential from current levels.

Operational Performance

The company's fundamental performance remains resilient, with third-quarter 2024 earnings per share improving to €0.04, up from €0.03 in the previous year. While revenue showed a marginal decrease at €16.76 billion, forecasts for 2024 remain promising, with analysts projecting earnings per share of €1.11 and an anticipated dividend increase to €0.55. However, recent complications surrounding the planned divestment of Romanian operations, including governmental scrutiny of potential Russian connections, have added pressure to the stock's performance.

