Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2025) - Ernest Mast, President and Managing Director, Cygnus Metals Ltd. (TSXV: CYG) ("Cygnus Metals" or the "Company"), and his team, joined Robert Peterman, Chief Commercial Officer, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange.





Cygnus Metals Limited (TSXV: CYG) (ASX: CY5) is a diversified critical minerals exploration and development company with projects in Quebec, Canada and Western Australia. The Company is dedicated to advancing its Chibougamau Copper-Gold Project in Quebec with an aggressive exploration program to drive resource growth and develop a hub-and-spoke operation model with its centralised processing facility. In addition, Cygnus has quality lithium assets with significant exploration upside in the world-class James Bay district in Quebec, and REE and base metal projects in Western Australia. The Cygnus team has a proven track record of turning exploration success into production enterprises and creating shareholder value.

