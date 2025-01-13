Boise, Idaho--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2025) - In a world increasingly disconnected despite digital advancements, leadership expert and award-winning entrepreneur Charity Majors offers a groundbreaking solution in her new book, "Networking Mastery: The Guide to Building Connection Capital for Major Impact, Influence and Income in Business and Life."





Author, Charity Majors

Newly released, "Networking Mastery" has already claimed the top spots in multiple categories on Amazon's New Releases. This timely guide arrives as the U.S. Surgeon General declares loneliness an epidemic, affecting 2 out of 3 people and 70% of leaders.

"We're facing a crisis of disconnection," says Majors. "This book is about transforming networking from awkward small talk into a powerful tool for building genuine relationships and thriving communities. In a digital world, human connection is needed now more than ever and this book is meant to help people cultivate connection capital and create thriving connections that will help them thrive in life and in business."

Key highlights of "Networking Mastery" include the innovative concept of "Connection Capital" as a measurable asset, strategies to overcome social anxiety and build authentic relationships, and how to leverage networking (and the art of asking better questions) for career advancement and personal growth. The book also features real-world success stories from what has worked with hundreds of people within her company, which is founded on community and connection as nation-wide networking groups for women in business.

Majors, founder of the nationwide networking company Business & Bubbly, brings her expertise in leadership development and community building to challenge traditional networking norms. Her approach focuses on creating meaningful connections that drive mutual success and healthy community in a disconnected world.

"In today's digital age, the ability to form genuine human connections is more valuable than ever," notes Majors. "Majors' book provides a fresh, much-needed perspective on networking that resonates with both seasoned professionals and newcomers alike. Mastery says it all. This book covers so many key practices and elements," says AI Expert, Jim Carter.

"Networking Mastery" is available now on Amazon. For more information, visit CharityMajors.com.





Networking Mastery Book

