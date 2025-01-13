Recognized for Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

Global Relay, a leading and innovative provider of solutions in digital communications compliance and recordkeeping, today announced that Global Relay has been positioned by Gartner as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Digital Communications Governance and Archiving Solutions for its offerings, Global Relay Archive, Global Relay App, and Global Relay Connectors. The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company's overall Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

"Global Relay has been delivering compliance solutions to regulated industries for 25 years and we continue to invest more than ever in technology, infrastructure, and people for continued growth," says Warren Roy, founder and CEO of Global Relay. "Our recent announcements around new AI, voice, and surveillance offerings along with flagship office openings are testament to this commitment."

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. The research enables you to get the most from market analysis in alignment with your unique business and technology needs.

View a complimentary copy of the Magic Quadrant report to learn more about Global Relay's strengths and cautions, among other provider offerings, here.

About Global Relay

Global Relay is a leading provider of end-to-end compliance solutions for the global financial sector and other highly regulated industries.

Founded in 1999, Global Relay delivers services to over 20,000 customers in 90 countries, including 22 of the top 25 banks. With secure solutions for every step of the compliance journey, Global Relay App, Archive, Connectors, and Surveillance enable regulated organizations to meet recordkeeping and risk management requirements.

