Montag, 13.01.2025
Die 1 Billionen Dollar Mine: Power Nickels Weg zur globalen Dominanz!
WKN: A3D3EV | ISIN: CA11271J1075 | Ticker-Symbol: K7X
Tradegate
13.01.25
17:34 Uhr
53,80 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.01.2025 17:10 Uhr
87 Leser
Brookfield Corporation to Host Fourth Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call

Finanznachrichten News

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Corporation (NYSE: BN, TSX: BN) will host its fourth quarter 2024 conference call and webcast on Thursday, February 13, 2025 at 10:00 am (ET).

Results will be released that morning before 7:00 am (ET) and will be available on our website at https://bn.brookfield.com/news-events/press-releases (https://bn.brookfield.com/news-events/press-releases).

Participants can join by conference call or webcast:

Conference Call

  • Please pre-register by conference call:
    https://register.vevent.com/register/BIf7f2f2b5bdd84f708b0fc3cd0fd714dd (https://register.vevent.com/register/BIf7f2f2b5bdd84f708b0fc3cd0fd714dd)
  • Upon registering, you will be emailed a dial-in number and unique PIN. This process will bypass the operator and avoid the queue.

Webcast

  • Please join and register by webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5vbgiehc/ (https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5vbgiehc/)
  • Replay of the event is available on the above webcast link for 90 days.

About Brookfield Corporation

Brookfield Corporation is a leading global investment firm focused on building long-term wealth for institutions and individuals around the world. We have three core businesses: Alternative Asset Management, Wealth Solutions, and our Operating Businesses which are in renewable power, infrastructure, business and industrial services, and real estate.

We have a track record of delivering 15%+ annualized returns to shareholders for over 30 years, supported by our unrivaled investment and operational experience. Our conservatively managed balance sheet, extensive operational experience, and global sourcing networks allow us to consistently access unique opportunities. At the center of our success is the Brookfield Ecosystem, which is based on the fundamental principle that each group within Brookfield benefits from being part of the broader organization. Brookfield Corporation is publicly traded in New York and Toronto (NYSE: BN, TSX: BN).

For more information, please visit our website at https://bn.brookfield.com/ (https://bn.brookfield.com/) or contact:

Media
Kerrie McHugh
Tel: (212) 618-3469
Email: kerrie.mchugh@brookfield.com
Investor Relations
Angela Yulo
Tel: (416) 943-7955
Email: angela.yulo@brookfield.com

