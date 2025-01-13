Company recognized for Ability to Execute, is positioned furthest overall for Completeness of Vision

Smarsh®, the global leader in digital communications data and intelligence, today announced it has been named a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Digital Communications Governance and Archiving Solutions (DCGAS)

The new Gartner report, which introduces the DCGAS category, provides a detailed overview of the market and evaluates vendors on their Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute. Smarsh was placed furthest to the right for Completeness of Vision.

"We are honored to be named a Leader in the new Gartner report for Digital Communications Governance and Archiving Solutions category and positioned furthest overall for our Completeness of Vision," said Smarsh CEO Kim Crawford Goodman. "We believe our position in the Gartner report not only shows our ability to meet the governance challenges of today and tomorrow, but it also underscores our commitment to innovation and excellence. This is reflected in our dedication to empowering organizations with an AI-enabled platform designed to unlock the business value of their digital communications."

Major drivers that have allowed Smarsh customers to realize significant outcomes include:

Generative AI partnerships with OpenAI for expanded capture capabilities

Renewed AWS partnership to enhance Smarsh's AI-enabled, cloud-native platform to archive communications at enterprise scale for financial institutions

The introduction of the industry's first AI-powered Intelligent Agent for communications surveillance

The publication of the first comprehensive textbook on large language models (LLMs)

The completed acquisition of Telemessage, the global leader of WhatsApp capture (and other mobile applications)

The launch of the industry's first Annual Services Plan (ASP) for greater flexibility with cost predictability

The industry has validated Smarsh's innovation and leadership with numerous awards in 2024, including:

"Best e-Comms Surveillance Solution" at the RegTech Insight USA Awards.

The Bronze award for "Best Digital Customer Experience" at the USA CXA Awards.

Inclusion in FinTech Global's AIFINTECH100 list of top companies developing AI technologies in financial services.

Inc5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies and Inc5000 Legacy Award

The report cites that by 2028, 80% of digital communications governance and archiving customers will consolidate the supervision of text and audio/video-based content to a common solution, which is a major increase from fewer than 20% in 2024.

"As Smarsh operates at a scale unmatched in our industry, we look forward to continuing to lead innovation in the Digital Governance and Archiving Solutions space," Goodman said. "This has never been more important as organizations that want to remain competitive increasingly rely on end-to-end technology that empowers them to effectively capture, archive and monitor communications data in a dynamic digital landscape."

Read the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Digital Communications Governance and Archiving Solutions here.

