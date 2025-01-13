Microsoft's stock exhibited a mixed performance, dropping 1.1% to $414.23 on NASDAQ trading, despite impressive quarterly results. The tech giant demonstrated remarkable growth with a 16.04% year-over-year revenue increase to $65.59 billion, accompanied by improved earnings per share, rising from $3.00 to $3.32. This robust performance reflects the successful integration of AI technologies and cloud services into the company's portfolio. Early January 2025 showed continued market fluctuation, with the stock hovering around $407.40, marking a slight decline of 0.42% from the previous day. Despite these short-term variations, Microsoft maintains its position as one of the world's most valuable companies with a market capitalization exceeding $3 trillion.

Analyst Outlook and Upcoming Events

Market experts maintain an optimistic stance on Microsoft's future performance, setting an average price target of $502.50, suggesting significant upward potential in the coming months. The company is scheduled to release its Q2 FY2025 earnings report after market close on January 29, 2025. Additionally, investors can anticipate a projected dividend increase to $3.30 per share in 2025, potentially offering enhanced value for shareholders.

