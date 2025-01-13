Tata Consultancy Services: TCS' Flagship STEM Education Program goIT Broadens Focus of Monthly Challenge To Inspire More Students

Since 2020, TCS' goIT Monthly Challenge invites students to use their creativity and design skills to develop concepts for technology that can solve world problems defined by the UN's 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

In 2025, Tata Consultancy Services has announced that all goIT Monthly Challenges will now be open to concepts addressing any of the 17 SDGs throughout the calendar year, depending on the students' unique passions and circumstances, rather than being limited to a specific SDG each month as a monthly theme.

The change means every entry now has two chances to win recognition, mentorship and more as goIT identifies a winner each month and enters all submissions into the goIT Global Innovator of the Year Competition.

MUMBAI, INDIA and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2025 / Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a global leader in IT services, consulting, and business solutions, has broadened the focus of its flagship STEM education program's goIT Monthly Challenge. Each month, goIT and its partners-who represent either business and industry or non-governmental organizations (NGOs)-invite students under the age of 18 to participate in its Go Innovate Together (goITTM) program through the goIT Monthly Challenge. Each partner joins TCS in raising awareness about specific SDGs meaningful to their own unique missions. Together, TCS and partners create videos to help educate students about both the issue and the goIT Monthly Challenge opportunity. With the shift to a broader month-to-month focus, students can now address any challenge that is important to them or their communities throughout the year, rather than wait for the specific theme to arise. That means they'll have two opportunities to compete and win, first as monthly winners and, later, in competition for the title "goIT Global Innovator of the Year."

goIT, a free digital innovation and career readiness program, was designed to help bridge the skills gap in science and technology fields and to inspire youth interest in technology. It brings industry and TCS experts together to offer training in mobile app design, microprocessors, IoT, and artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. In addition, the program enhances student understanding of human and environmental sustainability issues by encouraging projects that support the United Nations' 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Through the goIT Monthly Challenge, students are encouraged to generate and create ideas for digital innovations that help transform the world through positive change. Each entry must respond directly to one of the SDGs, all of which are calls to action to end poverty and inequality, protect the planet, and ensure that all people can enjoy health, justice, and prosperity. Student entries will be judged by industry professionals including employees of TCS, its partners and customers. Students (individuals or teams) participate in the virtual challenge to compete for prizes, mentoring, future recognition, and more.

The submission deadline for the goIT Monthly Challenge for January is January 31, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. (entrants' local time). Submissions for future for goIT Monthly Challenges will, similarly, always be due the last day of each Challenge's respective month.

To learn more about the goIT Monthly Challenge, view videos about the SDGs featuring sponsoring partners, and to enter, visit on.tcs.com/goIT-ENG.

Learn more about goIT, now celebrating 15 years empowering youth, at https://on.tcs.com/goIT-AMERS.

About TCS' goIT Program

TCS' Go Innovate Together program (goIT) is TCS' flagship STEM education program. Focusing on digital innovation and career readiness, goIT engages students from diverse backgrounds with Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) subjects and computer science, design thinking and digital innovation. The program offers an industry-developed, customizable curriculum that teaches students the 21st century skills necessary for a career in technology. Lessons cover topics including design thinking, rapid prototyping, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and more. For more information, visit https://on.tcs.com/goIT-AMERS.

About Tata Consultancy Services

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for over 56 years. Its consulting-led, cognitive powered, portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 612,700 of the world's best-trained consultants in 55 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $29 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, and is listed on the BSE and the NSE in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit www.tcs.com.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/tata-consultancy-services-tcs

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

View the original press release on accesswire.com