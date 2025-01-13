Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity agreement entrusted by Mercialys (Paris:MERY) to Oddo BHF SCA, the following resources were recorded in the liquidity account as of December 31, 2024
- 418,450 shares,
- Euro 2,397,177.04.
For reference, the following resources were recorded in the liquidity account upon the implementation of the new liquidity contract on January 2, 2019:
- 345,930 shares,
- Euro 2,389,808.95.
At June 30, 2024, the following resources were recorded in the liquidity account:
- 237,623 shares,
- Euro 4,306,374.15.
In addition, the total transactions carried out between July 1, 2024 and December 31, 2024 are presented below:
Number of transactions
Number of shares
Amount in euros
Purchases
6,049
2,275,401
25,314,578.88
Sales
5,871
2,094,574
23,403,622.72
