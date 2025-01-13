Regulatory News:

CARMAT (FR0010907956, ALCAR), designer and developer of the world's most advanced total artificial heart, aiming to provide a therapeutic alternative for people suffering from advanced biventricular heart failure (the "Company" or "CARMAT"), today announced its participation in the following scientific and investor conferences during the 1st half of 2025:

Scientific Conferences

35th Journées Européennes de la SFC (French Society of Cardiology)

January 15 to 17, 2025 (Paris, France)

Dr. Julien Guihaire (Plessis-Robinson) and Dr. Anne-Céline Martin (HEGP) will lead a symposium on Aeson about "Managing patients with a total artificial heart" on Friday, January 17, at 10 am CET. For more information, click here.

54th DGTHG Congress (German Society for Heart and Thoracic Surgery)

February 15 to 17, 2025 (Hamburg, Germany)

CARMAT will host a symposium on February 16 at 12:30 pm about "The total artificial heart a treatment option for patients with advanced heart failure", led by Dr. Assad Haneya (Trier) and Dr. Jens Garbade (Bremen). For more information, click here.

MasterClass #11 "Circulatory Support: From Acute to Chronic"

March 13 to 14, 2025 (Montpellier, France)

CARMAT will participate in this advanced training session for anesthesiologists and intensivists. The event will be led by around fifteen national experts, including Prof. Philippe Gaudard (Montpellier). For more information, click here.

91st DGK Congress (German Society of Cardiology Cardiovascular Research)

April 23 to 26, 2025 (Mannheim, Germany)

As part of this event, CARMAT will organize a symposium/debate on April 23 at 5:45 pm about "Physiological cardiac replacement therapy for advanced heart failure". The session will feature contributions from Dr. Anna Meyer (Heidelberg), Dr. Philipp Schlegel (Heidelberg), Dr. Marcus Sandri (Leipzig), Dr. Alexey Dashkevich (Leipzig), Dr. Jens Garbade (Bremen), and Dr. Assad Haneya (Trier). For more information, click here.

45th Annual ISHLT Congress (International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation)

April 27 to 30, 2025 (Boston, United States) For more information, click here.

Investor Conferences

Degroof Petercam Healthcare Conference

January 21 to 24, 2025 (virtual event)

Investor forum organized by Degroof Petercam, a leading European investment bank.

Allinvest Securities Biomed Forum 2025

February 4, 2025 (Paris, France)

Investor forum dedicated to healthcare companies, organized by Allinvest Securities, a French specialist in small and mid-cap segments.

About CARMAT

CARMAT is a French MedTech that designs, manufactures and markets the Aeson artificial heart. The Company's ambition is to make Aeson the first alternative to a heart transplant, and thus provide a therapeutic solution to people suffering from end-stage biventricular heart failure, who are facing a well-known shortfall in available human grafts. The world's first physiological artificial heart that is highly hemocompatible, pulsatile and self-regulated, Aeson could save, every year, the lives of thousands of patients waiting for a heart transplant. The device offers patients quality of life and mobility thanks to its ergonomic and portable external power supply system that is continuously connected to the implanted prosthesis. Aeson is commercially available as a bridge to transplant in the European Union and other countries that recognize CE marking. Aeson is also currently being assessed within the framework of an Early Feasibility Study (EFS) in the United States. Founded in 2008, CARMAT is based in the Paris region, with its head offices located in Vélizy-Villacoublay and its production site in Bois-d'Arcy. The Company can rely on the talent and expertise of a multidisciplinary team of circa 200 highly specialized people. CARMAT is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris (Ticker: ALCAR ISIN code: FR0010907956).

For more information, please go to www.carmatsa.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Name: CARMAT

ISIN code: FR0010907956

Ticker: ALCAR

Disclaimer

This press release and the information it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe, or the solicitation of an order to buy or subscribe, CARMAT shares in any country.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements about the Company's objectives and prospects. These forward-looking statements are based on the current estimates and expectations of the Company's management and are subject to risk factors and uncertainties, including those described in its universal registration document filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) under number D.24-0374, as updated by an amendment to the 2023 universal registration document filed with the AMF on 17 September 2024 under number D. 24-0374-A01 (together the '2023 Universal Registration Document'), and available on CARMAT's website.

Readers' attention is particularly drawn to the fact that the Company's current financing horizon is limited to February 2025 and that, given its financing requirements and the dilutive instruments in circulation, the Company's shareholders are likely to experience significant dilution of their stake in the Company in the short term. The Company is also subject to other risks and uncertainties, such as the Company's ability to implement its strategy, the pace of development of CARMAT's production and sales, the pace and results of ongoing or planned clinical trials, technological developments, changes in the competitive environment, regulatory developments, industrial risks and all risks associated with managing the Company's growth. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release may not be achieved as a result of these factors or other unknown risks and uncertainties or factors that the Company does not currently consider material and specific.

Aeson® is an active implantable medical device commercially available in the European Union and other countries recognising the CE mark. The Aeson® total artificial heart is intended to replace the ventricles of the native heart and is indicated as a bridge to transplant in patients with end-stage biventricular heart failure (Intermacs classes 1-4) who cannot benefit from maximal medical therapy or a left ventricular assist device (LVAD) and who are likely to benefit from a heart transplant within 180 days of implantation. The decision to implant and the surgical procedure must be carried out by healthcare professionals trained by the manufacturer. The documentation (clinician's manual, patient's manual and alarm booklet) must be read carefully to learn about the characteristics of Aeson® and the information required for patient selection and proper use (contraindications, precautions, side effects) of Aeson®. In the United States, Aeson® is currently only available as part of a feasibility clinical trial approved by the Food Drug Administration (FDA).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250113368994/en/

Contacts:

CARMAT

Stéphane Piat

Chief Executive Officer

Pascale d'Arbonneau

Chief Financial Officer

Tel.: +33 1 39 45 64 50

contact@carmatsas.com

Alize RP

Press Relations

Caroline Carmagnol

Tel.: +33 6 64 18 99 59

carmat@alizerp.com

NewCap

Financial Communication Investor Relations

Dusan Oresansky

Jérémy Digel

Tel.: +33 1 44 71 94 92

carmat@newcap.eu