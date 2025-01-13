Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs (MoEA) has launched a wind and solar energy improvement plan in a bid to reach an existing target of 20 GW of deployed solar by the end of next year. Taiwan plans to install 8. 2 GW of PV and offshore wind by the end of 2026, according to reports from state-owned press agency CNA. The MoEA has set a target as part of its new wind and solar energy improvement plan, aimed at accelerating deployment of both energy sources. Economic Minister Guo Zhihui said that Taiwan generated 14. 926 billion kWh of solar power in 2024. The energy administration reported that ...

