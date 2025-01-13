Anzeige
13.01.2025
TwentyFour Income Fund - Net Asset Value(s)

TwentyFour Income Fund - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 13

TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128 )
(LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)

Net Asset Value per Share

FUND NAMENAVISINNAV DATE
Twenty Four Income Fund Limited112.82 GG00B90J5Z9510th January 2025

Twenty-four Income Fund Limited announces the following unaudited, estimated net asset value per share as at 10thJanuary 2025

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Ireland) Limited

Alex Murray +353 (0)1 5717 346

Date: 13thJanuary 2025


