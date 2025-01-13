TwentyFour Income Fund - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 13

TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128 )

(LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)

Net Asset Value per Share

FUND NAME NAV ISIN NAV DATE Twenty Four Income Fund Limited 112.82 GG00B90J5Z95 10th January 2025

Twenty-four Income Fund Limited announces the following unaudited, estimated net asset value per share as at 10thJanuary 2025

Date: 13thJanuary 2025