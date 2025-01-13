Regulatory News:

Etablissements Maurel Prom (Euronext Paris: MAU, ISIN FR0000051070) announces its financial communication calendar for 2025.

30 January 2025: Activity in 2024

Press release before the financial markets opening

6 March 2025: 2024 Annual Results

Press release before the financial markets opening

17 April 2025: Q1 2025 Activity

Press release before the financial markets opening

27 May 2025: Annual General Meeting (10:00 am)

17 July 2025: Activity in the first half of 2025

Press release before the financial markets opening

5 August 2025: Results for the first half of 2025

Press release before the financial markets opening

16 October 2025: Activity for the first nine months of 2025

Press release before the financial markets opening

These dates are given for guidance and may be subject to change.

For more information, please visit www.maureletprom.fr/en/

This document may contain forecasts regarding the financial position, results, business and industrial strategy of Maurel Prom. By their very nature, forecasts involve risk and uncertainty insofar as they are based on events or circumstances which may or may not occur in the future. These forecasts are based on assumptions we believe to be reasonable, but which may prove to be incorrect and which depend on a number of risk factors, such as fluctuations in crude oil prices, changes in exchange rates, uncertainties related to the valuation of our oil reserves, actual rates of oil production rates and the related costs, operational problems, political stability, legislative or regulatory reforms, or even wars, terrorism and sabotage.

Maurel Prom is listed on Euronext Paris

SBF 120 CAC Mid 60 CAC Mid Small CAC All-Tradable Eligible PEA-PME and SRD

Isin FR0000051070 Bloomberg MAU.FP Reuters MAUP.PA

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250113076329/en/

Contacts:

Maurel Prom

Shareholder relations

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 83 16 45

ir@maureletprom.fr

NewCap

Investor/media relations

Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 71 98 53

maureletprom@newcap.eu