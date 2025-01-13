Anzeige
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
13-Jan-2025 / 17:22 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
13 January 2025 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               13 January 2025 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      87,286 
Highest price paid per share:         118.50p 
Lowest price paid per share:          116.00p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 117.2709p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 326,330,046 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (326,330,046) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      117.2709p                    87,286

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
786              118.00          08:00:39         00318279588TRLO1     XLON 
800              116.00          08:18:31         00318290262TRLO1     XLON 
846              116.00          08:22:11         00318292245TRLO1     XLON 
845              116.00          08:22:11         00318292246TRLO1     XLON 
809              117.00          08:31:47         00318297374TRLO1     XLON 
574              117.50          08:39:52         00318302692TRLO1     XLON 
272              117.50          08:39:52         00318302693TRLO1     XLON 
833              117.00          08:43:24         00318304414TRLO1     XLON 
854              116.50          10:03:06         00318342229TRLO1     XLON 
317              118.00          10:19:55         00318342799TRLO1     XLON 
640              118.00          10:19:55         00318342800TRLO1     XLON 
200              118.00          10:24:01         00318342906TRLO1     XLON 
601              118.00          10:24:01         00318342907TRLO1     XLON 
1694              117.50          10:26:30         00318342988TRLO1     XLON 
846              117.50          10:26:30         00318342989TRLO1     XLON 
1584              117.00          10:26:30         00318342990TRLO1     XLON 
1613              117.50          11:01:50         00318344491TRLO1     XLON 
794              117.50          11:01:50         00318344492TRLO1     XLON 
192              117.50          11:09:12         00318344731TRLO1     XLON 
603              117.50          11:09:12         00318344732TRLO1     XLON 
849              117.00          11:37:54         00318345966TRLO1     XLON 
444              116.50          11:47:18         00318346364TRLO1     XLON 
200              117.00          13:03:22         00318349353TRLO1     XLON 
200              117.00          13:10:49         00318349809TRLO1     XLON 
99               117.00          13:10:49         00318349810TRLO1     XLON 
1533              117.00          13:10:49         00318349811TRLO1     XLON 
200              117.50          13:18:17         00318350100TRLO1     XLON 
200              117.50          13:19:07         00318350125TRLO1     XLON 
200              117.50          13:25:49         00318350418TRLO1     XLON 
82               117.50          13:25:49         00318350419TRLO1     XLON 
83               117.50          13:25:49         00318350420TRLO1     XLON 
200              117.50          13:33:30         00318350684TRLO1     XLON 
38               117.50          13:33:30         00318350685TRLO1     XLON 
87               117.50          13:33:30         00318350686TRLO1     XLON 
300              117.50          13:49:31         00318351516TRLO1     XLON 
73               117.50          13:49:31         00318351517TRLO1     XLON 
118              117.50          13:53:04         00318351681TRLO1     XLON 
95               117.50          14:05:30         00318352398TRLO1     XLON 
101              117.50          14:05:30         00318352399TRLO1     XLON 
107              117.50          14:05:30         00318352400TRLO1     XLON 
107              117.50          14:05:30         00318352401TRLO1     XLON 
1716              117.00          14:11:29         00318352761TRLO1     XLON 
1715              117.00          14:11:29         00318352762TRLO1     XLON 
858              117.00          14:11:29         00318352763TRLO1     XLON 
3178              116.50          14:12:07         00318352818TRLO1     XLON 
165              116.50          14:28:48         00318353685TRLO1     XLON 
1518              116.50          14:28:48         00318353686TRLO1     XLON 
1066              116.50          14:30:38         00318354133TRLO1     XLON 
188              117.00          14:34:23         00318355113TRLO1     XLON 
142              117.00          14:46:24         00318356040TRLO1     XLON 
1156              117.00          14:46:24         00318356041TRLO1     XLON 
300              117.00          14:46:24         00318356042TRLO1     XLON 
391              117.00          14:46:24         00318356043TRLO1     XLON 
3225              117.00          15:00:24         00318357156TRLO1     XLON 
90               117.00          15:00:24         00318357157TRLO1     XLON 
302              117.50          15:38:49         00318359110TRLO1     XLON 
400              117.50          15:39:40         00318359160TRLO1     XLON 
3               117.50          15:40:22         00318359190TRLO1     XLON 
441              117.00          16:08:28         00318360654TRLO1     XLON 
2397              117.00          16:11:33         00318360838TRLO1     XLON 
799              117.00          16:11:33         00318360839TRLO1     XLON 
799              117.00          16:11:33         00318360840TRLO1     XLON 
799              117.00          16:11:33         00318360841TRLO1     XLON 
799              117.00          16:11:33         00318360842TRLO1     XLON 
2124              117.00          16:11:33         00318360830TRLO1     XLON 
550              117.00          16:11:33         00318360831TRLO1     XLON 
550              117.00          16:11:33         00318360832TRLO1     XLON 
3376              117.00          16:11:33         00318360833TRLO1     XLON 
1100              117.00          16:11:33         00318360834TRLO1     XLON 
10356             117.00          16:11:33         00318360835TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 13, 2025 12:22 ET (17:22 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
