Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 13-Jan-2025 / 17:22 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 13 January 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: Date of purchase: 13 January 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 87,286 Highest price paid per share: 118.50p Lowest price paid per share: 116.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 117.2709p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 326,330,046 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (326,330,046) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 117.2709p 87,286

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 786 118.00 08:00:39 00318279588TRLO1 XLON 800 116.00 08:18:31 00318290262TRLO1 XLON 846 116.00 08:22:11 00318292245TRLO1 XLON 845 116.00 08:22:11 00318292246TRLO1 XLON 809 117.00 08:31:47 00318297374TRLO1 XLON 574 117.50 08:39:52 00318302692TRLO1 XLON 272 117.50 08:39:52 00318302693TRLO1 XLON 833 117.00 08:43:24 00318304414TRLO1 XLON 854 116.50 10:03:06 00318342229TRLO1 XLON 317 118.00 10:19:55 00318342799TRLO1 XLON 640 118.00 10:19:55 00318342800TRLO1 XLON 200 118.00 10:24:01 00318342906TRLO1 XLON 601 118.00 10:24:01 00318342907TRLO1 XLON 1694 117.50 10:26:30 00318342988TRLO1 XLON 846 117.50 10:26:30 00318342989TRLO1 XLON 1584 117.00 10:26:30 00318342990TRLO1 XLON 1613 117.50 11:01:50 00318344491TRLO1 XLON 794 117.50 11:01:50 00318344492TRLO1 XLON 192 117.50 11:09:12 00318344731TRLO1 XLON 603 117.50 11:09:12 00318344732TRLO1 XLON 849 117.00 11:37:54 00318345966TRLO1 XLON 444 116.50 11:47:18 00318346364TRLO1 XLON 200 117.00 13:03:22 00318349353TRLO1 XLON 200 117.00 13:10:49 00318349809TRLO1 XLON 99 117.00 13:10:49 00318349810TRLO1 XLON 1533 117.00 13:10:49 00318349811TRLO1 XLON 200 117.50 13:18:17 00318350100TRLO1 XLON 200 117.50 13:19:07 00318350125TRLO1 XLON 200 117.50 13:25:49 00318350418TRLO1 XLON 82 117.50 13:25:49 00318350419TRLO1 XLON 83 117.50 13:25:49 00318350420TRLO1 XLON 200 117.50 13:33:30 00318350684TRLO1 XLON 38 117.50 13:33:30 00318350685TRLO1 XLON 87 117.50 13:33:30 00318350686TRLO1 XLON 300 117.50 13:49:31 00318351516TRLO1 XLON 73 117.50 13:49:31 00318351517TRLO1 XLON 118 117.50 13:53:04 00318351681TRLO1 XLON 95 117.50 14:05:30 00318352398TRLO1 XLON 101 117.50 14:05:30 00318352399TRLO1 XLON 107 117.50 14:05:30 00318352400TRLO1 XLON 107 117.50 14:05:30 00318352401TRLO1 XLON 1716 117.00 14:11:29 00318352761TRLO1 XLON 1715 117.00 14:11:29 00318352762TRLO1 XLON 858 117.00 14:11:29 00318352763TRLO1 XLON 3178 116.50 14:12:07 00318352818TRLO1 XLON 165 116.50 14:28:48 00318353685TRLO1 XLON 1518 116.50 14:28:48 00318353686TRLO1 XLON 1066 116.50 14:30:38 00318354133TRLO1 XLON 188 117.00 14:34:23 00318355113TRLO1 XLON 142 117.00 14:46:24 00318356040TRLO1 XLON 1156 117.00 14:46:24 00318356041TRLO1 XLON 300 117.00 14:46:24 00318356042TRLO1 XLON 391 117.00 14:46:24 00318356043TRLO1 XLON 3225 117.00 15:00:24 00318357156TRLO1 XLON 90 117.00 15:00:24 00318357157TRLO1 XLON 302 117.50 15:38:49 00318359110TRLO1 XLON 400 117.50 15:39:40 00318359160TRLO1 XLON 3 117.50 15:40:22 00318359190TRLO1 XLON 441 117.00 16:08:28 00318360654TRLO1 XLON 2397 117.00 16:11:33 00318360838TRLO1 XLON 799 117.00 16:11:33 00318360839TRLO1 XLON 799 117.00 16:11:33 00318360840TRLO1 XLON 799 117.00 16:11:33 00318360841TRLO1 XLON 799 117.00 16:11:33 00318360842TRLO1 XLON 2124 117.00 16:11:33 00318360830TRLO1 XLON 550 117.00 16:11:33 00318360831TRLO1 XLON 550 117.00 16:11:33 00318360832TRLO1 XLON 3376 117.00 16:11:33 00318360833TRLO1 XLON 1100 117.00 16:11:33 00318360834TRLO1 XLON 10356 117.00 16:11:33 00318360835TRLO1 XLON

