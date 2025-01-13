Meet EasyChange, FieldTurf's Latest Game-Changer for Baseball

Meet EasyChange, an innovative baseball mound and home plate system that will change the game for athletes and facility managers. In 2018, FieldTurf rewrote the book on testing and product development with the launch of its now industry-leading DoublePlay Series. EasyChange builds on that success, embodying FieldTurf's unwavering commitment to innovation-a leading reason why elite programs like Tennessee, Wake Forest, Oregon, Oregon State, and more, trust FieldTurf.

EasyChange simplifies facility maintenance without sacrificing athletics performance and delivers added durability for field owners.

Let's explore the systems:

EasyChange Mound System

A high-grade tray insert is installed into a specially designed concrete mound base. Three separate pre-assembled sections of FieldTurf carpet and an athletic mat are laid in the high-grade tray.

After experiencing standard wear, the front section and middle section can be switched or rotated to extend the life of the mound. The sections are easy to handle and quick to replace, making standard maintenance a walk in the ballpark.

The EasyChange Mound system offers unparalleled benefits for both players and facility managers:

Exceptional Stability : The high-grade tray ensures alignment, providing pitchers with a consistent experience.

Velcro-Free Design : The innovative design eliminates the need for Velcro, simplifying maintenance and enhancing durability.

Simple Replacement: The EasyChange Mound makes area replacements easy. Requiring only two staff members for any section replacement, the process is quick, allowing minimal facility downtime.

EasyChange Home Plate System

The EasyChange Home Plate system offers a quick and simple solution for replacing batter and umpire areas. FieldTurf sections are secured within a specially designed concrete base, providing exceptional stability-completely Velcro-free.

Velcro-Free Design : The innovative design eliminates the need for Velcro, delivering improved durability all while simplifying maintenance and solving common issues associated with traditional fastening methods.

Exceptional Stability : The specially designed concrete base delivers reliable performance and a secure fit for batter and umpire section areas.

Simple Replacement: The EasyChange Home Plate makes area replacements easy. Requiring only two staff members for any section replacement, the process is quick, allowing minimal facility downtime.

"FieldTurf was built on innovation, dating back to our invention of long-pile infilled turf, which revolutionized the artificial turf industry. EasyChange highlights our commitment to pushing the boundaries of product development, driven by a deep understanding of our customers' needs. The world-leading reputation of our DoublePlay Series reflects that commitment and the competitive advantage it brings to programs. As the industry leader in artificial turf, we're continuously investing in innovation to provide high-performance systems that make a difference for athletes, facility managers, and athletic programs."

- Jason Smollett, Director of Product Management, FieldTurf

