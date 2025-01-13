INFORMA MARKETS - INFRASTRUCTURE AND CONSTRUCTION: The International Surface Event Launches Natural Stone Specialty Agenda

New architectural focus is created through interactive learnings on global trends, sustainable application and innovative techniques.

The International Surface Event ( tise ) ,?the premier flooring, stone and tile show in North America, is elevating its offerings with a dedicated program tailored for natural stone professionals around the world. The curated initiative combines three essential benefits with education, networking opportunities and hands-on exposure to real world examples of the process of natural stone creation and processing.

Program participants may explore Surfaces and Tile + Stone, two distinct respective dynamic neighborhoods on the show floor filled with the latest materials, tools and installation products all pertaining to natural stone. The program provides an invaluable look into cutting-edge trends and groundbreaking solutions shaping the natural stone sector.

Natural stone is gaining popularity for application across exterior and interior spaces in the United States and worldwide. The Global Natural Stone Market Size is projected to reach $57.6 billion by 2032 in reflection of the rapid growth of urbanization and infrastructure development of the material . Homeowners and businesses are increasingly turning to natural stone for its ability to enhance spaces with style and sophistication. The growing demand for unique textures and colors in residential and commercial settings continues to drive interest in custom natural stone solutions.

Education, show floor demos, as well as "Brunch and Learn" panel discussions will cover topics including economic climate, silica impacts, advancing sustainability and more. In partnership with Las Vegas Rock, a unique hosted tour will provide a behind-the-scenes visit through the quarry and processing plant to gain real-world knowledge of the production of natural stone.

"We have intentionally crafted the experience surrounding the Natural Stone offering at tise to provide professionals with unparalleled expertise and valuable insights, fueled by tactile environments and an engaging agenda, authentic to the nuances of the natural stone industry," says Amie Gilmore, Show Director of The International Surface Event. "From innovative advancements and sustainable practices to technical expertise and global market trends, we aim to equip attendees with the most practical resources and forward-thinking learnings they need to excel and drive progress in this dynamic industry."

Additional natural stone focused content throughout the week will include the Natural Stone Institute (NSI) Awards Ceremony and after party, various technology and stone presentations, as well as Natural Stone Pavilion tours and a happy hour, sponsored by NSI designed to celebrate the advancements and achievements of our industry peers continuing to develop in the sector.

Participants will gain valuable knowledge from industry experts and may also receive essential accreditations and Continuing Education Units (CEUs) through this specialized program. The program, in partnership with Architectural Record and The Natural Stone Institute, is poised to support the growth and the excellence in the sector.

Alongside U.S. focused content, the program will also explore international trends in design, materials and sustainable practices, ensuring a comprehensive look at the global state of natural stone innovation, where countries like China, India, Türkiye, Italy and Brazil showcase globally renowned success in production and export of natural stone. Architects, designers, contractors and suppliers are invited to discover the program as a gateway to mastering the art and science of working with natural stone.

To register to be part of the debut program for stone professionals, visit www.intlsurfaceevent.com .

About tise - The International Surface Event

tise - The International Surface Event is a prestigious gathering that unites retailers, distributors, contractors, fabricators, installers, architects, and designers within the flooring, stone and tile industries. It serves as a platform for curated product showcases, informative seminars, networking opportunities, and hands-on experiences, all centered on innovation and education. Attendees are invited to explore the latest products, technologies, and design solutions while connecting with industry experts and peers to drive business success and stay ahead in a competitive market.

For more information about tise - The International Surface Event visit www.intlsurfaceevent.com . Follow tise - The International Surface Event on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio comprises more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Engineering, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, visit www.informamarkets.com .

Media Contact

Informa Markets Infrastructure and Construction PR

ConstructionPR@informa.com

SOURCE: INFORMA MARKETS - INFRASTRUCTURE AND CONSTRUCTION

View the original press release on accesswire.com