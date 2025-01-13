Ritani Launches 2025 Valentine's Day Jewelry Gift Guide

For a limited time, shoppers can also enjoy 30% of jewelry with code LOVE30, 10% off lab-grown diamonds with code LAB1O, and 4% off natural diamonds (prices as marked).

Jewlery is the undisputed gift of love, and whether you are celebrating your first Valentine's Day as a couple or have been celebrating for decades, Ritani has you covered for unforgettable jewelry gifts.

From elegant gold bracelets that symbolize enduring affection to shimmering gemstone rings that add a touch of personal elegance to picture-perfect natural and lab-grown diamonds, Ritani's vast collection of fine jewelry is crafted to impress. Customers can enjoy a seamless shopping experience with free shipping over $500, hassle-free returns, and expert assistance to ensure their Valentine's gift is as unique as their loved ones.

We've highlighted our top picks for Valentine's Day Jewelry Gifts below and find our complete gift guide here , with jewels under $250 , $500, and $750 . For a limited time, shoppers can also enjoy 30% off jewelry with code LOVE30, 10% off lab-grown diamonds with code LAB1O, and 4% off natural diamonds (prices as marked).

SAY IT WITH HEARTS

We know, we know; hearts for Valentine's Day...groundbreaking. But these brand-new heart-shaped styles are anything but cliché!

14kt Gold Heart Puff Mariner Stud Earrings

14kt Gold Dangle Heart Paper Clip Necklace

14kt Yellow Gold Oval Rolo Heart Charm Bracelet

RAVISHING RUBIES

Red is for sure the color of the season, so treat your Valentine to a pair of fiery red ruby studs, a pendant, or an eternity band.

Oval-Cut Ruby Solitaire Stud Earrings

Two-Stone Pear Shaped Ruby & Lab Diamond Pendant

Ruby Eternity Band

PRETTY IN PINK

It's not hard to fall in love with these darling pink jewels, timeless treasures for the young and young at heart.

Pink Freshwater Cultured Pearl Earrings

Brosway Italia Symphonia Necklace in Amethyst

Pink Enamel & Diamond Ring

ALL ABOUT THE MARQUISE

Marquise diamonds have recently become all the rage with engagement rings. However, Ritani has seen growing interest in the marquise shape over the past several months, not just with engagement rings and wedding bands but every day looks like diamond studs and Huggies, too.

Petite Marquise Lab Diamond Huggies

Women's East-West Marquise Lab Diamond Band

The Isadora Engagement Ring

ABOUT RITANI

Founded by diamond industry veterans in 1999, Ritani has been a premiere destination and trusted source to purchase high-quality diamonds and handcrafted jewelry, offering a diverse collection of engagement rings, wedding bands, fine jewelry, and custom designs. Each piece is one-of-a-kind and made to order in New York by dedicated artisans. Ritani leverages unique technology to provide clients with a transparent shopping experience, featuring tools like Transparent Diamond Pricing, Virtual Gemologist, and Best Value badges, alongside over 200,000 diamond variations and gemstones in inventory. Our innovative approach combines the convenience of online shopping with personalized service, including complimentary in-store previews available in most cities across the United States. For more information, visit www.ritani.com and follow @ritani on Instagram.

