Montag, 13.01.2025
Die 1 Billionen Dollar Mine: Power Nickels Weg zur globalen Dominanz!
PR Newswire
13.01.2025 20:06 Uhr
107 Leser
BOUNTEOUS x ACCOLITE TO REBRAND AS BOUNTEOUS

Finanznachrichten News

Merger creating global leader in digital transformation services hits one year mark

CHICAGO, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bounteous x Accolite today announced that it will unify under the Bounteous brand name globally, following a year of strong market and client reception to the combined company offering and successfully integrating the companies' go-to market and operating models.

Bounteous

The updated brand name reflects the advantageous combination of Bounteous, a digital innovation partner of the world's most ambitious brands, and Accolite, a leading digital engineering, cloud, data & AI services provider.

Over the course of the past year, the merger has strengthened the company's capabilities serving diverse c-suite stakeholders. The company was recognized twelve times in 2024 by analyst groups for the strength of its service offering.

"This merger has enhanced our ability to serve our client stakeholders globally, delivering measurable results through customer experience transformation, data & AI, product engineering, and cloud modernization solutions," said Keith Schwartz, CEO at Bounteous. "As we look toward 2025 and beyond, we remain committed to using co-innovation to drive value, improve customer experience, and achieve operational efficiencies for our clients."

Bounteous serves over 300 Fortune 1,000 and high-growth clients, solving their mission-critical problems across industries like Banking, Financial, and Insurance; Consumer Goods and Retail; Healthcare; Logistics; Restaurant and Convenience; Telecommunications; Technology; and Travel & Hospitality.

Bounteous is poised for significant growth in 2025, driven by increasing client demand. With strong talent acquisition efforts underway in India, the company will continue to capitalize on the brand recognition of Accolite in the market by operating under the Bounteous x Accolite name in India through 2025.

About Bounteous
Bounteous is a premier end-to-end digital transformation consultancy dedicated to partnering with ambitious brands to create digital solutions for today's complex challenges and tomorrow's opportunities. With uncompromising standards for technical and domain expertise, we deliver innovative and strategic solutions in Strategy, Analytics, Digital Engineering, Cloud, Data & AI, Experience Design, and Marketing. Our Co-Innovation methodology is a unique engagement model designed to align interests and accelerate value creation. Our clients worldwide benefit from the skills and expertise of over 4,000+ expert team members across the Americas, APAC, and EMEA. By partnering with leading technology providers, we craft transformative digital experiences that enhance customer engagement and drive business success. Discover more about our impactful work and expertise by visiting www.bounteous.com and following us on X, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

Media Contact
Sara Vinson
sara.vinson@digennaro-usa.com
DiGennaro Communications

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2596704/Bounteous__Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bounteous-x-accolite-to-rebrand-as-bounteous-302349622.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
