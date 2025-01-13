Georgetown, Guyana--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2025) - NSI Nails Guyana is thrilled to announce its upcoming NSI Caricom Masterclass, themed "Sparkle Sustainably", scheduled from March 20 to March 22, 2025, at the prestigious Ramada Princess Georgetown. This groundbreaking event aims to revolutionize nail art practices across Guyana and the wider Caribbean, by integrating sustainable and eco-friendly techniques into the nail industry.

Lexann McPhoy, Managing Director of NSI Nails Guyana, speaks at the Green Nail Salon Lunch & Learn

The three-day Masterclass will provide intensive, hands-on training focused on integrating eco-friendly glitter and sustainable products into stunning nail designs. This initiative builds on the success of the Green Nail Salon Lunch & Learn, expanding the scope to include practical applications and deeper educational opportunities for industry professionals.

Event Highlights:

Day 1: Sustainable Product Integration - Participants will engage in hands-on sessions exploring eco- friendly NSI nail products, applying these green alternatives in guided practical exercises to master their use while maintaining high-quality outcomes.

Day 2: Mastering Eco-Friendly Glitter Techniques - The focus will shift to working with BellaDarra glitter, a product renowned for its vibrant shimmer and ability to enhance beauty looks sustainably. Through practical application workshops, attendees will learn how to incorporate this glitter into eye-catching designs.

Day 3: Examination and Certification - The final day will test the participants' knowledge and skills through both a written and practical exam. Successful attendees will receive certification, acknowledging their proficiency in sustainable nail art practices, thus bolstering their professional credentials.

The NSI Caricom Masterclass is excited to feature both NSI products and BellaDarra glitter, innovative products designed specifically for the environmentally conscious beautician. Known for its high-quality, professionally only nail products and BellaDarra for its brilliant hues and exceptional sparkle, both brands not only enhance any beauty look but do so with a commitment to sustainability. Each day of the masterclass, participants will have the opportunity to work hands-on with these amazing products, learning the techniques to seamlessly integrate them into various nail art designs. This practice underscores the Company's commitment to providing training that empowers technicians to create stunning, eco-friendly results that clients will love.

"Through the 'Sparkle Sustainably' masterclass, we aim to empower nail technicians to lead the way in eco- friendly beauty practices," said Lexann McPhoy, Managing Director of NSI Nails Guyana. "This event is not just about enhancing skills but also about inspiring a movement towards more responsible beauty solutions that beautify our clients and protect our planet."

"The 'Sparkle Sustainably Masterclass' will help technicians unleash their creativity responsibly and embrace eco-friendly products for a greener tomorrow" said Isabel Fisher, Vice President of NSI.

The masterclass is designed for both budding and experienced nail technicians looking to enhance their techniques while committing to environmental stewardship. By focusing on sustainable materials like eco- friendly glitter, NSI Nails Guyana is setting a new standard for beauty practices in the Caribbean.

Registration and Further Information:

Spaces are limited, and interested professionals are encouraged to register early to secure their spot. For more details or to register, visit https://nsicaricom.com/masterclass/ola/services/nsi-caricom-caribbean- nail-technician-masterclass-6 or contact NSI Nails Guyana at +592-622-2822.

Nail Technicians observing practical demonstration of a specific technique

About NSI Nails Guyana

NSI Nails Guyana is a nail technician education company and the local agent for NSI Caricom, which distributes nail products, including MMA-free and Hema-free products that are manufactured in a best-practices environment so that customers have the best experience with quality nails. NSI Caricom is the exclusive distributor to wholesale and retail customers within the 15 member Caricom nations, dependencies, associate, and observer countries, as well as the US Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, and the Cayman Islands. NSI products are professional-only, high-quality, premium USA-made products for discriminating clients.

