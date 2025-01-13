Anzeige
Montag, 13.01.2025
Die 1 Billionen Dollar Mine: Power Nickels Weg zur globalen Dominanz!
13.01.2025 20:18 Uhr
ERP Advisors Group Hosts Annual ERP Trends & Predictions Webinar

On Wednesday, January 15th and Thursday, January 16th, ERP Advisors Group's ERP Expert, Shawn Windle, and ERP News Analyst, Rebekah McCabe, will break down what occurred in the world of ERP in 2024, and what to expect from software vendors and the impact of AI in 2025.

LAKEWOOD, COLORADO / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2025 / Shawn Windle, Founder and Managing Principal of ERP Advisors Group, and Rebekah McCabe, ERP Advisors Group's resident ERP News Analyst, will reflect on the trends that dominated software in 2024, and look ahead to what trends will be at the forefront of the industry in 2025, especially the transformative impact AI will have on ERP.

Open registration is available at: https://www.erpadvisorsgroup.com/events

Sign up here for the live broadcasts:

2025 ERP Trends & Predictions Part 1: https://www.erpadvisorsgroup.com/events/2025-erp-trends-predictions-part-1

2025 ERP Trends & Predictions Part 2: https://www.erpadvisorsgroup.com/events/2025-erp-trends-predictions-part-2

About ERP Advisors Group

ERP Advisors Group is one of the world's most trusted enterprise software advisory firms, helping hundreds of organizations purchase and implement the right enterprise software solutions to meet their unique needs. ERP Advisors Group is technology independent, with a proven track record of successful ERP software selections that lead to successful go-lives.

Meet the independent ERP Consultants of ERP Advisors Group.

To register for the webinars, please visit https://www.erpadvisorsgroup.com/events

Contact Information

Erica Windle
Principal, Operations
erica@erpadvisorsgroup.com
720-542-7803

SOURCE: ERP Advisors Group



