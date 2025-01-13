Vagaro, the leading software for businesses in beauty, wellness, and fitness, today announced that they have strategically acquired Schedulicity, a scheduling software for businesses across beauty wellness industries.

The acquisition, effective immediately, further expands Vagaro's commitment to quality business solutions for professionals.

"This strategic move strengthens our dedication to equipping industry service providers and business owners with simple-to-use technology that empowers them to thrive," said Vagaro Founder CEO, Fred Helou.

Schedulicity, with a long-running reputation among businesses for its efficiency and ease of use, has helped countless consumers efficiently book millions of appointments. Their innovative track record has led to the company achieving multiple awards for excellence in technology and customer service.

"My purpose in launching Schedulicity was to create the ideal platform for businesses to thrive. I couldn't be more pleased that they can now experience the extensive tools and support that Vagaro provides," said Schedulicity Founder CEO, Jerry Nettuno.

"We're excited for the evolution of this acquisition as our primary goal is to enhance and provide the best overall experience for beauty wellness professionals," added Helou.

Vagaro will continue the support of all Schedulicity businesses while providing a customized onboarding process for users, giving them access to additional business tools and 24/7 support.

With this acquisition, the two platforms naturally synergize; enabling industry professionals to operate more efficiently and focus on their passion, as well as delivering an elevated experience to their clients.

"We want to assure all incoming users of a seamless transition. We look forward to creating new, innovative solutions based directly off your feedback, as we've always done in the Vagaro community," said Helou.

About Vagaro

Vagaro is the leading salon, spa, and fitness software, serving hundreds of thousands of professionals worldwide. Vagaro simplifies business management, credit card and payment processing, and makes it easy for businesses to grow their clientele on a modern consumer marketplace. Vagaro's a-la-carte options and affordable pricing provide a unique level of scalability, making it suitable for businesses of all sizes, from the solopreneur to enterprise franchises. Simple, innovative, and reliable, Vagaro empowers beauty and wellness professionals to excel in a digital age. Visit Vagaro to learn more.

