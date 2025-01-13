Srixon Brings Championship Performance to Golfers Biggest Swings With All-New ZXi Woods

Combining revolutionary technology with meticulous craftsmanship, SRIXON® announces the launch of their all-new ZXi Woods featuring the company's exclusive i-FLEX technology, bringing tour-inspired performance to every tee box and fairway.

Power Flex

At the heart of the new ZXi Woods lineup is Srixon's exclusive i-FLEX technology. A completely redesigned face thickness pattern that optimizes energy transfer from the club face to the ball, resulting in maximum efficiency and enhanced ball speed. To achieve the flexibility and ball speed goals set for certain ZXi Drivers, Srixon engineers utilized an all-new titanium, Ti72S. The material is not only stronger and lighter, but also remarkably durable. The thin face center, supported by thickened areas on the heel and toe, forms the unique shape of i-FLEX, creating optimal performance on every swing.

"With i-FLEX technology inserted into the ZXi Woods, we were able to unlock an extra level of performance we've never had before," said Jeff Brunski, Vice President of Research and Development at Srixon. "The flexibility of these clubs enables a more efficient transfer of energy, which in turn, generates more power at impact. With every swing, golfers will be able to feel the added strength and responsiveness of these new Woods and see their shots go farther."

ZXi Drivers

The ZXi Driver lineup is made up of three distinct models: For all-around performance, the ZXi Driver combines blistering ball speed and high MOI to provide players with consistent drives, forgiveness, and relatively low spin. On the other hand, the ZXi LS Driver features a low spin profile, making it an excellent choice for players with aggressive swings who seek lower ball flights and added distance. Lastly, Srixon is introducing a completely new offering in the ZXi MAX Driver. This new model is the brand's highest MOI Driver to date, offering an easy swing feel and maximum forgiveness, instilling total confidence on the tee box.

A standout feature of the new ZXi Drivers is their advanced adjustability options. With various weight port locations, players can effortlessly adjust the flight path or spin, allowing for greater control and precision on the course. Additionally, an all-new 1.5-degree hosel sleeve offers 12 different positions to fine-tune loft, lie, and face angle.

In addition to the upgrades made in face flex and energy transfer, ZXi Drivers feature a brand-new visible Laser Face Milling pattern. This was added to the surface to help stabilize spin and add forgiveness in wet conditions for consistent performance.

ZXi Fairway Woods and Hybrids

Sharing the same foundational technologies of the ZXi Drivers, the all-new ZXi Fairway Woods and Hybrids deliver tour-caliber ball speed and exceptional long-game performance from any position on the course. And for the first time ever, new adjustability options.

"Having full adjustability options available in our Fairways and Hybrids has been a long time coming. Now, players have every option available to make their ZXi Woods truly their own based on how they like to play and what ball-flight they prefer to see," Brunski said.

In certain ZXi Fairway Woods, a strong, lightweight carbon crown positions mass low and maximizes COR, while the stepped crown design lowers the CG, resulting in higher, longer shots. Additionally, both the ZXi Fairway Woods and ZXi Hybrids boast progressive new footprints, improving sole shape and increasing overall forgiveness.

Additional Features & Benefits

Rebound Frame: Amplifying energy transfer at impact through its unique two-zone system, Rebound Frame maximizes flex across the face to increase power, ball speed, and distance.

Star Frame Crown (Drivers) : Complex latticework creates the structural integrity necessary to support an ultralight, remarkably thin titanium crown, allowing discretionary mass to be set where it best suits each ZXi Driver's ideal launch and spin characteristics.

Refined Tour Shaping: Progressive new footprints for ZXi Fairway Woods feature leading edge shape changes and an improved sole shape for increased forgiveness. Meanwhile, ZXi Hybrids feature a larger head size and volume, while the toe and back sides are also slightly larger than the previous generation to add forgiveness and inspire more confidence at address.

For more information on Srixon's all-new ZXi Woods, visit us.dunlopsports.com/srixon.

Retail Information & Pricing

ZXi, ZXi LS, ZXi MAX Drivers: $549.99

ZXi Fairway Woods: $329.99

ZXi Hybrids: $279.99

Launch Date: January 24, 2025

SOURCE: Srixon

View the original press release on accesswire.com