Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 13.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Die 1 Billionen Dollar Mine: Power Nickels Weg zur globalen Dominanz!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
13.01.2025 21:02 Uhr
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TheraVac Biologics Partners With Perceiv AI to Optimize Clinical Trials Using Advanced AI and Prognostic Biomarkers

Finanznachrichten News

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2025 / TheraVac Biologics (TheraVac), a company developing innovative immunotherapies for neurological and autoimmune disease, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Perceiv AI, a leader in AI-driven precision medicine. This partnership will allow TheraVac to increase the likelihood of success of the clinical trial of its lead candidate vaccine, TV-301, for patients with mild cognitive impairment. This collaboration will utilize Perceiv AI's multimodal Foresight platform and digital prognostic biomarker engine AD-Px to select the optimal patient populations, leading to the next generation of optimized clinical trials.

This partnership marks a significant step in leveraging the power of AI to enhance clinical trial outcomes. Perceiv AI's AD-Px engine, known for its ability to forecast disease progression in age-related diseases like Alzheimer's disease, will be instrumental in identifying suitable candidates for TheraVac's trials. This tailored approach aims to improve the success rate and efficiency of the trials by including patients who are most likely to benefit from the treatment.

"This partnership will significantly optimize patient selection and improve patient outcomes, which aligns with TheraVac's mission to develop effective treatments for patients with Alzheimer's disease," stated Laurent Balenci, PhD., Co-founder and COO of TheraVac. "By integrating Perceiv AI's prognostic capabilities in our clinical trial design, we will significantly reduce the time and expense of conducting clinical trials, while maximizing the outcomes for patients in need."

"Perceiv AI is at the forefront of transforming how clinical trials are conducted," said Christian Dansereau, PhD, CEO of Perceiv AI. "Our collaboration with TheraVac Biologics represents a great step towards a novel and digital, AI-powered holistic approach to optimize patient selection and successful clinical outcomes in the fight against brain diseases."

About Perceiv AI

Perceiv AI is an AI-driven precision medicine company developing a powerful multimodal prognostic platform named Foresight to forecast disease progression in age-related diseases such as Alzheimer's disease. By providing a window into individual patients' disease progression, Perceiv AI aims to accelerate and de-risk the development of new therapies while enabling timelier diagnoses. For more information, please visit www.perceiv.ai.

About TheraVac Biologics

TheraVac Biologics is developing a novel active immunotherapy approach that targets protein misfolding and chronic inflammation, the main hallmarks of neurodegenerative and autoimmune diseases. TheraVac's current lead vaccine asset has demonstrated excellent safety, immune response and efficacy in various animal models and is expected to offer a convenient, safe, and efficacious addition to the current standard of treatment for neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's disease. For more information, please visit theravacbio.com or contact us at contact@theravacbio.com.

Contact Information

Ali Riazi
CEO
contact@theravacbio.com

.

SOURCE: TheraVac Biologics



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.