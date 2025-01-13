TheraVac Biologics Partners With Perceiv AI to Optimize Clinical Trials Using Advanced AI and Prognostic Biomarkers

TheraVac Biologics (TheraVac), a company developing innovative immunotherapies for neurological and autoimmune disease, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Perceiv AI, a leader in AI-driven precision medicine. This partnership will allow TheraVac to increase the likelihood of success of the clinical trial of its lead candidate vaccine, TV-301, for patients with mild cognitive impairment. This collaboration will utilize Perceiv AI's multimodal Foresight platform and digital prognostic biomarker engine AD-Px to select the optimal patient populations, leading to the next generation of optimized clinical trials.

This partnership marks a significant step in leveraging the power of AI to enhance clinical trial outcomes. Perceiv AI's AD-Px engine, known for its ability to forecast disease progression in age-related diseases like Alzheimer's disease, will be instrumental in identifying suitable candidates for TheraVac's trials. This tailored approach aims to improve the success rate and efficiency of the trials by including patients who are most likely to benefit from the treatment.

"This partnership will significantly optimize patient selection and improve patient outcomes, which aligns with TheraVac's mission to develop effective treatments for patients with Alzheimer's disease," stated Laurent Balenci, PhD., Co-founder and COO of TheraVac. "By integrating Perceiv AI's prognostic capabilities in our clinical trial design, we will significantly reduce the time and expense of conducting clinical trials, while maximizing the outcomes for patients in need."

"Perceiv AI is at the forefront of transforming how clinical trials are conducted," said Christian Dansereau, PhD, CEO of Perceiv AI. "Our collaboration with TheraVac Biologics represents a great step towards a novel and digital, AI-powered holistic approach to optimize patient selection and successful clinical outcomes in the fight against brain diseases."

About Perceiv AI

Perceiv AI is an AI-driven precision medicine company developing a powerful multimodal prognostic platform named Foresight to forecast disease progression in age-related diseases such as Alzheimer's disease. By providing a window into individual patients' disease progression, Perceiv AI aims to accelerate and de-risk the development of new therapies while enabling timelier diagnoses. For more information, please visit www.perceiv.ai.

About TheraVac Biologics

TheraVac Biologics is developing a novel active immunotherapy approach that targets protein misfolding and chronic inflammation, the main hallmarks of neurodegenerative and autoimmune diseases. TheraVac's current lead vaccine asset has demonstrated excellent safety, immune response and efficacy in various animal models and is expected to offer a convenient, safe, and efficacious addition to the current standard of treatment for neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's disease. For more information, please visit theravacbio.com or contact us at contact@theravacbio.com.

