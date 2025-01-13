GreetEat Corporation Announces FINRA Completion of Corporate Name Change and Merger

GreetEat Corporation (OTC PINK:REPO) is pleased to announce that FINRA has approved its merger and corporate name change from National Asset Recover Corporation to GreetEat Corp. as part of the company's strategic realignment to focus on the rapidly growing virtual dining industry. Effective immediately, the company will trade under the new name GreetEat Corp. on the OTC Pink exchange, continuing under the ticker symbol REPO.

The transition marks the next phase of the company's evolution, as GreetEat Corp. will now focus on developing and expanding GreetEat.com, a revolutionary platform designed to connect people over virtual dining experiences.

"We are thrilled to announce this exciting milestone in our company's journey," said Vishal Patel, CEO of GreetEat Corp. "This name change and merger represent a pivotal step as we transition to a more dynamic and scalable business model. We see enormous potential in delivering a global platform to bring people together over shared, personalized dining, and our team is dedicated to growing GreetEat.com into a leader in this space."

Future Growth Plans for GreetEat Corp.

GreetEat Corp. has laid out several key initiatives designed to accelerate growth in the coming years:

Platform Expansion : GreetEat.com is currently operational in select cities, and the company plans to expand to major metropolitan areas across North America, Europe, and Asia over the next 12-18 months. This global reach will help establish GreetEat.com as a premier platform for virtual dining worldwide.

Revenue Diversification : In addition to its core business of connecting diners and hosts, GreetEat Corp. plans to introduce new revenue streams, including premium subscription options, advertising, and marketplace services for hosts to sell event packages.

Investor Growth: With the backing of public markets, GreetEat Corp. will leverage its listing on OTC Pink to attract more investors as it scales operations. The company is committed to delivering long-term value to its shareholders through innovative solutions and market expansion.

"We believe GreetEat Corp. is positioned for significant growth," added Patel. "With our unique business model and strategic plans, we aim to become a leader in an largely unserved market. We are confident that this merger and name change will not only help us achieve our vision but also generate value for our shareholders."

About GreetEat Corporation:

GreetEat Corporation, currently trading under the name National Asset Recovery Corporation - ticker REPO on the OTC Pink, is a technology company that was created to connect colleagues, business partners, customers and prospects to food services during virtual meetings or conferences. GreetEat provides a simple to use proprietary platform to host a video conference and send the guests a food delivery voucher at the same time. The goal is to create an efficient bridge to both a business meal, and a secure video conference accessible to anyone in a remote environment. This process allows the host to avoid expensive catering and venue costs while allowing the guests to order a meal from their favorite participating local provider. It is the Company's intention to cease to do business as a debt recovery service to concentrate on engineering its platform and gaining market share. The food delivery market segment alone is estimated to be 220 billion USD with an anticipated annual growth rate of 10%. Steps have been taken to develop strategic relationships with global participants in this market segment. The company is also developing other custom host capabilities and options that it intends to implement in the near future.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about the company's business and industry, management's beliefs, and certain assumptions made by the management. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the company's ability to obtain FINRA approval for the proposed name change, market conditions, and other factors beyond the company's control. The company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

