Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2025) - Centurion One Capital is excited to announce its 8th Annual Growth Conference held at the luxurious Four Seasons Hotel in the heart of Toronto's historic Yorkville neighbourhood. This global event will bring together a dynamic group of private and public companies from a wide range of sectors, global growth investors and service providers from North America and abroad.

This four-day invitation only event from Monday, March 3 to Thursday, March 6, 2025 will build on the tremendous success of last year's Growth Conference with a record-breaking 500+ attendees. Expect meaningful interactions and collaborations that take place throughout the event, particularly at our curated VIP events. Whether it was hosting CEOs, investors and partners at executive suites for Raptors, Leafs and upscale dinners, those in our exclusive, yet growing ecosystem walked away with a sense of tremendous value from the closely-knit relationships developed during the event.

"We are excited to welcome industry leaders and global investors back to Toronto for what promises to be another landmark event," said Nima Besharat, CEO of Centurion One Capital. "The Toronto Growth Conference offers a unique opportunity for global growth investors to connect, collaborate, and explore the next wave of growth companies shaping North America's future."

For more information about Centurion One Capital, please visit centuriononecapital.com.





8th Annual Toronto Growth Conference

About Centurion One Capital

Centurion One Capital ("Centurion One") is the premier independent Investment Banking firm dedicated to fueling the growth and success of growth companies in North America. With an unwavering commitment to delivering comprehensive financial solutions and strategic guidance, Centurion One is a trusted strategic partner and catalyst to propel issuers to unlock their full potential. Our team comprises seasoned professionals who combine extensive financial expertise with deep knowledge of various sectors. We take a proactive and results-driven approach, working closely with our clients to develop tailored strategies and execute transactions that maximize value and drive long-term success.

Centurion One - Empowering Growth. Driving Innovation. Partnering for Success.

