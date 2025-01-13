Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 13.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Die 1 Billionen Dollar Mine: Power Nickels Weg zur globalen Dominanz!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: BASF11 | ISIN: DE000BASF111 | Ticker-Symbol: BAS
Xetra
13.01.25
17:35 Uhr
41,830 Euro
+0,305
+0,73 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
DAX
EURO STOXX 50
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
BASF SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BASF SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
41,98542,08022:05
41,95042,11022:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.01.2025 21:10 Uhr
150 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Clariant rejects BASF's allegations against four companies related to the 2020 competition law infringement

Finanznachrichten News

AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ART. 53 LR

Muttenz, 13 January 2025

Clariant, a sustainability-focused specialty chemical company, today announced that on Thursday, 9 January 2025, the company was served with a claim for damages against four companies, including Clariant, from BASF with the court of Munich, Germany. The claim alleges damages amounting to EUR 1.4 billion in relation to infringements of competition law on the ethylene purchasing market which was sanctioned by the European Commission in July 2020. Clariant firmly rejects the allegation and will adamantly defend its position in the proceedings. Clariant has substantiated economic evidence that the conduct of the parties did not produce any effect on the market.




CORPORATE MEDIA RELATIONS




Jochen Dubiel
Phone +41 61 469 63 63
jochen.dubiel@clariant.com




Ellese Caruana
Phone +41 61 469 63 63
ellese.caruana@clariant.com




Luca Lavina
Phone +41 61 469 63 63
luca.lavina@clariant.com







Follow us on X (https://twitter.com/clariant), Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/ClariantInternational), LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/clariant), Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/clariant_international).


INVESTOR RELATIONS




Andreas Schwarzwälder
Phone +41 61 469 63 73
andreas.schwarzwaelder@clariant.com




Thijs Bouwens
Phone +41 61 469 63 73
thijs.bouwens@clariant.com




















This media release contains certain statements that are neither reported financial results nor other historical information. This document also includes forward-looking statements. Because these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual future results may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond Clariant's ability to control or estimate precisely, such as future market conditions, currency fluctuations, the behavior of other market participants, the actions of governmental regulators and other risk factors such as: the timing and strength of new product offerings; pricing strategies of competitors; the company's ability to continue to receive adequate products from its vendors on acceptable terms, or at all, and to continue to obtain sufficient financing to meet its liquidity needs; and changes in the political, social and regulatory framework in which the Company operates or in economic or technological trends or conditions, including currency fluctuations, inflation and consumer confidence, on a global, regional or national basis. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this document. Clariant does not undertake any obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of these materials.




www.clariant.com (http://www.clariant.com)




Clariant is a focused specialty chemical company led by the overarching purpose of 'Greater chemistry - between people and planet'. By connecting customer focus, innovation, and people the company creates solutions to foster sustainability in different industries. On 31 December 2023, Clariant totaled a staff number of 10 481 and recorded sales of CHF 4.377 billion in the fiscal year for its continuing businesses. As of January 2023, the Group conducts its business through the three Business Units Care Chemicals, Catalysts, and Adsorbents & Additives. Clariant is based in Switzerland.

Attachment

  • Clariant Media Release Rejection of Damage Claim 20250113 EN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5134a61f-7711-459e-b863-33e8db0ed38e)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.