London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2025) - Lukas Holschuh, a bespoke advertising consultancy, announced key insights from its 2024 advertising campaigns. Its clients in diverse sectors, such as software, e-learning, and gambling saw exceptional results despite industry-wide challenges, demonstrating the importance of investing in strategy and expertise in 2025.

"Our clients' success stories in 2024 demonstrate that advertising is still effective with the right strategy," said Holschuh. "With our professional expertise, we've been able to deliver impressive results even in a difficult market."

Results from 2024 Campaigns

B2B Software Niche : Achieved 4,622 registrations at a cost of just $2.38 per registration, demonstrating the ability to drive low-cost leads in typically expensive B2B settings.

E-Learning Niche : Generated 7,394 leads with a cost per lead (CPL) of £6.64, driving over 44,000 link clicks amid rising demand for online education.

Gambling Niche : Delivered 10,737 purchases at £2.18 per purchase, resulting in a 650% return on ad spend, highlighting the high-reward potential of well-crafted campaigns.

Other Niches: Results and detailed strategy breakdowns from campaigns across various other sectors are featured in the consultancy's case studies.

Key Insights for Advertising Success

The success of these campaigns was rooted in a combination of the consultancy's deep expertise of digital advertising strategies and a commitment to customised strategies, meticulously tailored to meet the specific needs and goals of each client. "Our success last year was the result of a thoroughly researched strategy for each client, tailored to the business needs, to the business goals, and to the target audience," stated Lukas Holschuh, the firm's owner and lead consultant.

Expertise Over Automation: Many businesses attempting to DIY their ads with AI have turned to Lukas Holschuh for assistance when these efforts underperformed. "We've talked this year with dozens and dozens of clients that were trying to do it themselves and were really struggling with their ad performance as a result," Holschuh remarked.

Precise Targeting: Despite the push for broad targeting by major platforms, the consultancy has found that clearly defined targeting options continued to yield better results, leading to higher engagement and lower costs. "For smaller ad spends, narrow targeting, with clearly defined targeting options outperforms broad targeting in many cases, if not all," Holschuh explained.

Ongoing Testing: This precise targeting was supported by continuous A/B testing, allowing the consultancy to adapt swiftly to changes in market conditions and platform algorithms.

Looking Ahead to 2025

As the economy is set to recover in 2025, Lukas Holschuh recommends businesses to expand their advertising campaigns. Lukas Holschuh invites businesses to schedule a complementary consultation to audit their ad campaigns and develop an expert-led advertising strategy.

About Lukas Holschuh

Lukas Holschuh specialises in bespoke advertising strategies that drives customer acquisition across various sectors, including software, eCommerce, and eLearning. Founded and led by industry expert Lukas Holschuh, the consultancy offers a comprehensive service that includes ad design, copywriting, web design, and media buying. Complimentary consultations are available to audit ad campaigns and develop tailored advertising strategies.

