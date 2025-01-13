River City Bank Announces the Formation of Public Sector Banking Division

The new division will be under the leadership of Rosa Hilmarsdottir Cucicea

River City Bank (the Bank) today announced the formation of the Public Sector Banking Division. The new division is under the leadership of Rosa Hilmarsdottir Cucicea, who since 2018 has been instrumental in establishing and growing the Bank's Clean Energy Division. In the expanded role as Director of the Clean Energy and Public Sector Banking Division, Ms. Cucicea will spearhead the continued growth of the Clean Energy Division while leading a dedicated team focused on Public Sector Banking.

Clean energy and public sector banking share a common foundation in public finance. River City Bank's Clean Energy Division was formed due to the successful partnership with Community Choice Aggregation (CCA) clients, paving the way for expanded clean energy opportunities. As CCAs serve as both government agencies and clean energy providers, Ms. Cucicea has gained extensive expertise in both sectors. As such, her dual expertise will be pivotal to the success of the new Public Sector Banking Division as the Bank continues to innovate and expand its services to a broader client base.

"Rosa's decade-long tenure with the bank, proven track record, and deep understanding of public financing make her the ideal leader for this new division," said Steve Fleming, CEO of River City Bank. "Creating the Public Sector Banking Division reflects our commitment to providing tailored financial solutions to address the unique needs of municipalities and government agencies."

"I am honored to take on this new challenge and excited to build a team that will further enhance the Bank's ability to support public sector initiatives. I believe that by combining our strengths in clean energy and public sector banking, we can drive meaningful impact for the communities we serve," stated Rosa Hilmarsdottir Cucicea. "The establishment of the Public Sector Banking Division is a testament to River City Bank's dedication to fostering sustainable growth and community development."

Named one of Sacramento Business Journal's "50 Fastest Growing Companies" for each of the past seven years, River City Bank is a leading boutique commercial bank throughout California with assets of over $5.1 billion. River City Bank offers a comprehensive suite of banking services, including loans, deposits and cash management tools to the business, consumer and commercial real estate sectors. With tailored, concierge-like level of service River City Bank redefines the banking experience and every touch point that surrounds it. River City Bank is the largest, independent, locally-owned and managed bank in the Sacramento region with an office in the San Francisco Bay Area and a presence in Southern California. For additional information, please visit www.rivercitybank.com or call (916) 567-2600. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

